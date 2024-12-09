Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reviving their iconic "Simple Life" days with a brand new beverage collab at SONIC.
The new "SONIC Iconic Drinks by Paris & Nicole" was announced Monday along with a video starring the duo in a SONICSA car as the pair taste test their brand new beverages to come up with the perfect names for the new drinks.
Hilton and Richie brainstormed a wide range of monikers from "sliving the dream" and "Beverly chills" to "paging Dr. Richie" and "the virgo-lada" before opting to go with simple and eponymous.
The Nicole is a "sleek and berry sweet" beverage made with Dr. Pepper, sweet cream, vanilla flavor and real strawberries, plus gets topped with whipped topping and more real strawberries.
The Paris is a "fruity and fun" flavor made with Sprite, dragon fruit flavor, real lemon, and lime fruits, whipped topping, and NERDS Candy.
"We have a long history with SONIC, it was actually our very first job, so it only made sense that it adds two drinks to its menu that celebrate us," Hilton said in a press release.
Richie added, "We had a blast partnering with SONIC and bringing these drinks to life and coming up with something that reflects our personalities. When we thought about what’s truly iconic, it was clear -- it’s us."
The Paris and The Nicole are now available at SONIC locations nationwide for $3.99 for a medium.