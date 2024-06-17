Paris Hilton is taking in every moment as a mom.
During the annual alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Pride Party on June 13 in New York City, the mom of two shared how she's enjoying motherhood and gave some advice for fellow moms.
"Motherhood has changed my life in every way," the singer, DJ and author told "Good Morning America." "I've never been happier. I'm loving my mom era and my kids are my world."
"The best advice is to just take in every moment, because they grow up so fast, and you don't realize that until you're a parent and you see that they really do grow up so fast," she added. "And so I'm just savoring every memory with them and it's just been the best two years of my life."
Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are parents to son Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, whom they welcomed late last year. The couple got engaged in February 2021 and tied the knot in November that same year.
At last week's Pride event, the singer, who is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, also performed her hit song, "Stars Are Blind," as well as a new single about Pride, titled "I'm Free," from her upcoming album, "Infinite Icon," set for release Sept. 6.
Hilton added that she is "excited to be celebrating Pride Month in New York."
"Pride Month is such an important time," she said. "It's for everyone to celebrate who they are and my favorite community of some of the most beautiful, magical, creative, fashionable, coolest, most fun people I know."