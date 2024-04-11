Paris Hilton shared why she and her husband Carter Reum have decided to keep photos of their baby daughter London private for now.

Speaking to E!News this week, Hilton, who welcomed her second child last November, shared that she simply isn't ready to share her newest bundle of joy with the public.

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told the outlet. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I'm gonna show her to the world soon 'cause everyone keeps asking."

Hilton added she will be sharing London with her fans "When the time is right."

In addition to her baby daughter, Hilton and Reum are also parents to their 1-year-old son, Phoenix.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend United Talent Agency's Oscars pre-party at Soho House Holloway in West Hollywood, March 8, 2024. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Opening up about her motherhood journey, the reality star said she is "having the most incredible time."

"I've never been happier. They are the sweetest little angels," Hilton said of her kids. "But I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship. I don't know, I'm just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing."

Last month, while responding to an Instagram comment from a fan who was eager to see London, Reum wrote, he and Hilton are "not ready to share her w[ith] the world."

"But she's adorable and looks just like her mamma," he added.

Hilton and Reum, tied the knot in November 2021, and the pair welcomed son Phoenix in January 2023.

During Hilton's appearance on "Live with Kelly & Mark" late last year, she gushed over her life as a family of four.

"I'm in heaven. I just feel like my life is so complete," she shared at the time. "I just feel so at peace ... just excited and so grateful for everything in my life: my husband, my two little babies."