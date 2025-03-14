In honor of Pi Day, pizza chains and national restaurants are celebrating the sweet holiday with special promotions and even some free pie offers this Friday.
See which of your favorite pizza and pie shops are marking the annual commemoration of the mathematical constant pi, the endless number that starts with 3.14.
Blaze Pizza
This Pi Day, Blaze Pizza is offering customers a special deal for a 12th straight year.
Patrons who buy an 11-inch pizza can get a second 11-inch pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14.
Guests who cash in on the Pi Day deal will also get another buy one, get one for $3.14 code to use on the Blaze Pizza app until the end of March.
Burger King
For Burger King's Royal Perks app members, the burger chain is offering a free Hershey Pie slice with any purchase of at least $3.14.
California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen, or CPK for short, is celebrating an extended Pi Day with a March 13 and March 14 promotion for its CPK Rewards members this year.
CPK Rewards members can get an Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese Pizza for only $3.14 with any purchase of $25 or more.
Cicis Pizza
To celebrate Pi Day, Cicis Pizza is offering customers the following deal: Buy 1 medium or large one-topping pizza with a Cicis Original round crust and get a second pizza of the same size for $3.14.
Grimaldi's
Grimaldi's customers can enjoy a lunch special on Pi Day, with the chain offering its giant slices for $3.14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
7-Eleven
7-Eleven is also joining the Pi Day festivities with multiple promotions.
Customers can pick up a whole pizza, quesadilla, or chicken tender box, all for $3.14 each.
The pizza deal will be available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, while 7-Eleven's Laredo Taco Company will offer the quesadillas, and its Raise the Roost locations will offer the chicken tender box with three tenders, a dipping sauce and one biscuit.