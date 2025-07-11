People have been particularly hyped about all things pickles this summer, and one hot new trend swirling around the internet is using the bright, briney solution as a potential hydration beverage.
From sipping it straight to mixing it with lemonade, the applications for the liquid are pretty straightforward. But are there actually any health benefits to back it up?
Why are people drinking pickle juice for hydration?
"Pickle juice or brine can be beneficial for hydration because it contains sodium, comparable to some electrolyte replacements, and small amounts of potassium," registered dietitian and sports dietetics specialist Maura Donovan told "Good Morning America."
Not everyone should not be downing pickle shots. As with any new addition to a person's diet, it's imperative to consider individual health factors first and speak with a health care professional, especially if something like pickle juice that's higher in sodium isn't suitable for medical conditions like heart failure, high blood pressure or kidney disease.
"These are key electrolytes that help maintain fluid balance in the body, especially after intense exercise or sweating," Donovan explained, noting, however, that overloading in electrolytes can be harmful to some people depending on their health conditions.
What ingredients in pickle juice make it good for hydration?
Donovan dug further into the trend to explain how things like sodium and potassium work to help you stay hydrated.
"Sodium helps to promote fluid intake and fluid retention, which is a great benefit post-exercise or in hot weather," she said. "Potassium, on the other hand, helps to balance sodium by way of the sodium-potassium pump in the muscles and plays a vital role in the proper functioning of skeletal and heart muscle."
Because sodium content in pickle brine can vary by brand, Donovan helped explain what could be considered a healthy amount.
A 2.5-ounce "shot" of pickle juice, she said "typically contains about 500 milligrams of sodium, while a cup from a jar may have around 800 milligrams."
"Potassium levels also vary, but are usually less than 50 milligrams per serving, depending on the brand," Donovan added.
50 milligrams is equivalent to an 8-ounce serving.
The recommended daily sodium intake for an average adult is less than 2,300 milligrams per day, according to the American Heart Association.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the daily recommended amount of potassium for an adult ranges between 2,600 milligrams per day for women and 3,400 milligrams per day for men.
Consumers have long turned to tried and true hydration solutions from bottled beverages like Gatorade to pre-measured electrolyte powder sticks like Thorne that combines minerals to help support cellular hydration.
"Ultimately, how much pickle juice is healthy depends on an individual's sodium needs," the Medical Education Specialist for Sports Nutrition at Thorne said. "Someone living in a hot climate or being very active might require more sodium than someone in a cooler climate who doesn't exercise. When considering adding pickle juice to your diet, keep these factors in mind."
A small-scale study into the potential physical benefits of drinking pickle juice as athletic recovery, conducted by the researchers from North Dakota State University and Brigham Young University, published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise in 2010, linked small volumes of pickle juice to a shorter duration of induced muscle cramps. The study, however, only involved a dozen male athletes and has not yet been replicated on a larger scale.
How to make pickle lemonade
If you're still in a pickle over whether or not to give it pickle juice a try, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Co. has a delicious spin on pickle lemonade that the family-owned and woman-run business shared with "GMA" that could be a good way to try it out.
Check it out below.
Pickle Lemonade
Serves 2
Ingredients
8 ounces Natalie's Natural Lemonade
2 ounces dill pickle juice
Pickle spear (for garnish)
Fresh dill (for garnish)Crushed ice
Directions
Add crushed ice to 2 glasses.
Add 1 ounce of pickle juice to each glass, then top with Natalie's lemonade.
Garnish with a pickle spear and fresh dill.
Recipe reprinted courtesy of Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Co.