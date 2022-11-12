Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's about time to let pies take their rightful place -- front and center on the dessert table.

"Good Morning America" enlisted the expertise of Justin Chapple, culinary director at large for Food & Wine, to share a slice of confectioner's wisdom ahead of the holiday feast.

Food & Wine, Victor Protasio The November cover of Food & Wine magazine.

Below, Chapple shared a couple full recipes from the latest issue of the magazine, for both traditionalist bakers and adventurous, seasoned home cooks alike to try their hand at pies for Thanksgiving.

Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie

Victor Protasio A roasted, spiced cranberry pie.

Tart cranberries are roasted with lemongrass and gochugaru (Korean chile flakes) to give this vibrant pie its fruity and fragrant kick.

Active time: 25 mins

Total time: 1 hrs 25 mins

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients

1 1/4 pounds fresh or frozen (unthawed) cranberries (about 6 cups)

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, divided

5-inch lemongrass stalk, bruised

1 tablespoon gochugaru

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup unsweetened cranberry juice

3 ounces dried unsweetened mango slices, thinly sliced crosswise (about 3/4 cup)

1/4 cup quick-cooking tapioca (such as Kraft Minute)

1 teaspoon grated lime zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger (from 1-inch piece peeled ginger)

9-inch prepared piecrust

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F. Toss together cranberries, 1/2 cup sugar, lemongrass, gochugaru, and salt on a rimmed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven until cranberries just begin to burst and release juices, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Remove and discard lemongrass.

Step 2: Stir together cranberry juice, mango, tapioca, and remaining 1 cup sugar in a medium saucepan. Let stand 10 minutes. Bring to a boil over medium, stirring occasionally. Boil, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and tapioca is softened, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lime zest and lime juice, ginger, and roasted cranberries with any juices on baking sheet.

Step 3: Transfer cranberry filling to a large bowl. Let cool, uncovered, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes. Spoon filling in an even layer in prepared piecrust. Chill, uncovered, until cold and set, at least 4 hours or up to 1 day (24 hours).

Make Ahead: Pie can be made up to 1 day in advance and stored in refrigerator.



Pumpkin Pie

Victor Protasio A pumpkin pie made with mascarpone custard.

"In this twist on classic pumpkin pie, pumpkin custard gets extra richness from the addition of mascarpone cheese."

Active time: 30 mins

Total time: 5 hrs

Yield: 8 to 10 servings



Ingredients

1 cup canned pumpkin (from 15-ounce can)

2 large egg yolks

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup whole milk

8-ounce container mascarpone cheese

9-inch prepared piecrust



Directions



Whisk together pumpkin, egg yolks, egg, and vanilla in a large heatproof bowl until smooth. Whisk together sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl; whisk into egg mixture until well combined. Set aside.



Bring milk to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally. Gradually add hot milk to egg mixture in large bowl, whisking constantly. Pour milk-egg mixture into saucepan. Cook over medium-low, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in mascarpone.



Pour pumpkin mixture into a separate large bowl; press plastic wrap directly onto surface of mixture. Let cool at room temperature 30 minutes.



Remove and discard plastic wrap from pumpkin mixture. Transfer 1/2 cup pumpkin mixture to a small bowl, and stir in black sesame paste. Spread black sesame paste mixture onto bottom of piecrust in an even layer. Top with remaining pumpkin mixture, and spread evenly. Press clean plastic wrap directly onto surface of pie. Chill until set, at least 4 hours or up 1 day (24 hours).



Make Ahead: Pie can be made up to 1 day in advance.

