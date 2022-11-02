With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's time to take stock of what's in your kitchen and make sure you have the right tools.

Below is a list of tools -- from roasting racks to rolling pins -- that you'll want to have on hand to whip up Thanksgiving dinner and dessert like a pro.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Under $20

ThermoPro TP03BW Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
ThermoPro TP03BW Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Price: $17.99   From: ThermoPro

The TP03BW instant-read thermometer will give you an accurate temperature in the matter of a few seconds every single time. A must have tool for experienced and inexperienced cooks alike.

Chef’n Potato Masher
Chef’n Potato Masher

Price: $19.95   From: Chef’n

Achieve perfectly mashed potatoes with this handy tool designed with an angled spring and self-centering masher that keeps potatoes in place.

Circulon Nonstick Bakeware Cookie Pan Set
Circulon Nonstick Bakeware Cookie Pan Set

Price: $19.99   From: Circulon

Baking has never been so easy or enjoyable as with this durable, nonstick bakeware set from Circulon.

Farberware Professional Silicone Basting Brush in Black/Red
Farberware Professional Silicone Basting Brush in Black/Red

Price: $9.99   From: Farberware

The Farberware Professional Silicone Basting Brush is an essential cooking tool for any grill lover to spread oil, butter or sauces onto meals. Stylized, concave bristle design is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees F.

Chicago Metallic Split Decision Pie Pan
Chicago Metallic Split Decision Pie Pan

Price: $16.99   From: Chicago Metallic

Clever design and chef-quality details make a big difference in this unique pie pan. It's made of heavy-duty aluminum for efficient baking and includes interchangeable inserts so you can switch from a traditional pie pan to a divided mold for making two varieties at once.

Farberware Professional Can Opener in Black
Farberware Professional Can Opener in Black

Price: $14.49   From: Farberware

Open cans with ease using the Professional Can Opener by Farberware. Large turn knob and high-carbon stainless steel cutting blade ensure an easy opening. Ergonomic handles provide a comfortable, secure grip during use.

Under $50

Anolon Advanced 12-Cup Covered Muffin Pan
Anolon Advanced 12-Cup Covered Muffin Pan

Sale: $41.99 20% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $53
Bake moist applesauce muffins for breakfast or rich cupcakes for a party with this non-stick muffin pan from Anolon Advanced, crafted from heavy-gauge steel with a non-stick coating for lasting performance.

Under $75

Ayesha Curry Tools and Gadgets 6-Pc. Cooking Utensil Set
Ayesha Curry Tools and Gadgets 6-Pc. Cooking Utensil Set

Sale: $52.99 20% SavingsMacy's

Original: $67
Stir, flip and serve in style with this six-piece set of utensils from Ayesha Curry, a variety of tools that are safe for any cookware.

Rachael Ray Cook + Create 3-Qt. With Lid Aluminum Non-Stick Saute Pan
Rachael Ray Cook + Create 3-Qt. With Lid Aluminum Non-Stick Saute Pan

Price: $59.99   From: Rachael Ray Cook

Level up your kitchen with the cook + create 3-quart nonstick saute pan from rachael ray.

Under $100

Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized 16" x 13" Nonstick Roaster Set
Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized 16" x 13" Nonstick Roaster Set

Sale: $99.99 50% SavingsMacy's

Original: $199.99
Hard-anodized aluminum is twice as hard as stainless steel for strong, reliable cookware.

Ayesha Curry Pantryware Rolling Pin & Pie Board Set
Ayesha Curry Pantryware Rolling Pin & Pie Board Set

Sale: $96.99 20% SavingsMacy's

Original: $122
You're ready to roll with this stylish set from Ayesha Curry, a rolling pin with silicone rings for precision thickness and a board with guides for rolling to the correct size. The board reverses for use for prep work or serving.

Under $150

Cosori Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Cosori Toaster Oven Air Fryer

Sale: $149 17% SavingsWalmart

Original: $179.99
The Cosori Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven offers culinary versatility that helps you prepare healthy, delicious food for every meal of the day. With 12 unique cooking functions, you’ll have everything you need to satisfy any craving at any time.

An earlier version of this story was originally published on Nov. 8, 2018.