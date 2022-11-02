With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's time to take stock of what's in your kitchen and make sure you have the right tools.
Below is a list of tools -- from roasting racks to rolling pins -- that you'll want to have on hand to whip up Thanksgiving dinner and dessert like a pro.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Under $20
ThermoPro TP03BW Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Price: $17.99 • From: ThermoPro
The TP03BW instant-read thermometer will give you an accurate temperature in the matter of a few seconds every single time. A must have tool for experienced and inexperienced cooks alike.
Chef’n Potato Masher
Price: $19.95 • From: Chef’n
Achieve perfectly mashed potatoes with this handy tool designed with an angled spring and self-centering masher that keeps potatoes in place.
Circulon Nonstick Bakeware Cookie Pan Set
Price: $19.99 • From: Circulon
Baking has never been so easy or enjoyable as with this durable, nonstick bakeware set from Circulon.
Farberware Professional Silicone Basting Brush in Black/Red
Price: $9.99 • From: Farberware
The Farberware Professional Silicone Basting Brush is an essential cooking tool for any grill lover to spread oil, butter or sauces onto meals. Stylized, concave bristle design is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees F.
Chicago Metallic Split Decision Pie Pan
Price: $16.99 • From: Chicago Metallic
Clever design and chef-quality details make a big difference in this unique pie pan. It's made of heavy-duty aluminum for efficient baking and includes interchangeable inserts so you can switch from a traditional pie pan to a divided mold for making two varieties at once.
Farberware Professional Can Opener in Black
Price: $14.49 • From: Farberware
Open cans with ease using the Professional Can Opener by Farberware. Large turn knob and high-carbon stainless steel cutting blade ensure an easy opening. Ergonomic handles provide a comfortable, secure grip during use.
Under $50
Anolon Advanced 12-Cup Covered Muffin Pan
Sale: $41.99 • 20% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $53
Bake moist applesauce muffins for breakfast or rich cupcakes for a party with this non-stick muffin pan from Anolon Advanced, crafted from heavy-gauge steel with a non-stick coating for lasting performance.
Under $75
Rachael Ray Cook + Create 3-Qt. With Lid Aluminum Non-Stick Saute Pan
Price: $59.99 • From: Rachael Ray Cook
Level up your kitchen with the cook + create 3-quart nonstick saute pan from rachael ray.
Under $100
Ayesha Curry Pantryware Rolling Pin & Pie Board Set
Sale: $96.99 • 20% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $122
You're ready to roll with this stylish set from Ayesha Curry, a rolling pin with silicone rings for precision thickness and a board with guides for rolling to the correct size. The board reverses for use for prep work or serving.
Under $150
Cosori Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Sale: $149 • 17% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $179.99
The Cosori Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven offers culinary versatility that helps you prepare healthy, delicious food for every meal of the day. With 12 unique cooking functions, you’ll have everything you need to satisfy any craving at any time.
