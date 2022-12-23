Looking for an easy holiday appetizer or festive snack to enjoy with friends and family? This recipe uses store bought ingredients to keep the prep to a minimum and flavor to a maximum.

Feel Good Foodie blogger and recipe developer Yumna Jawad, shared this easy dish with "Good Morning America" just in time for Christmas.

Jawad said she is "obsessed with this Christmas tree pull-apart bread" that uses store-bought pizza dough and mozzarella string cheese. Check out how she makes it below.

Christmas tree pull-apart cheese bread

Ingredients

1 pound prepared pizza dough

8 mozzarella cheese sticks

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 cup marinara sauce, for serving



Directions



1. Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Allow the prepared dough to come to room temperature for 15 minutes.



2. Roll the dough and cut into 32 squares, then cut each mozzarella cheese stick into four pieces to make 32 bite size pieces.



3. Place one mozzarella cheese cube into each of the dough squares. Sprinkle the Italian seasoning on top of each. Fold the edges into the center, pinch them closed, and then roll the ball in your hands.



4. Transfer the balls to the prepared baking sheet, placing them seam-side down in the shape of a tree with a small trunk at the bottom. Whisk the egg and water in a small bowl and brush each ball with the egg wash.



5. Bake for 16-18 minutes or until golden brown. When the rolls are done cooking, brush the melted butter on top, and sprinkle them with fresh parsley.

