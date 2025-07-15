The peanut butter and jelly sandwich needs no introduction, but a new brand, Jams, is tapping into the trend of high-protein snacks and reinventing the simple recipe in hopes of capturing a new health-driven demographic of eaters.
What are Jams protein PB&J sandwiches?
Jams, a new premade sandwich pack that boasts 10 grams of protein per serving without the addition of dyes, seed oils or high-fructose corn syrup, officially rolled out exclusively in more than 3,000 U.S. Walmart stores nationwide on Monday.
The sandwiches are available in two flavors: Strawberry and Mixed Berry.
Made by the Nashville-based consumer product house The DropOut Companies, this modern reinvention of the classic grab-and-go sandwich has been redesigned to meet consumers' active lifestyles.
A handful of star professional athletes have also thrown their proverbial hats in the protein PB&J ring, with key partners in Poppi co-founders Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, retired U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan, and NFL stars Micah Parsons and C. J. Stroud.
"Jams was born from a simple belief: you shouldn't have to choose between delicious taste and ingredients you can feel good about," Jams founder Connor Blakley said in a statement. "Our product does not taste like artificial garbage, we are confident that overdelivering value will resonate with the modern consumer in a powerful and perennial way. Walmart is an iconic brand, they have been such an incredible partner in helping us launch JAMS and we couldn't be more thankful for their support in bringing this product to countless customers nationwide."