Nutrition trends not only impact people's eating habits, but can also influence daily food choices.
The team of food and nutrition experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute have compiled a new list of predictions for what trends will make it big in 2025.
Stefani Sassos, a registered dietitian and the director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab, joined "Good Morning America" on Friday to break down the top five food trends that are already making waves this year.
Below, see which trends are likely to pop and check out some suggested products to shop online to get a taste of each trend at home.
Top food trends of 2025
Super sourdough beyond bread
Baking fresh sourdough bread at home went mainstream during the pandemic, but now the natural fermentation byproduct that contains wild yeasts and healthy bacteria has become a key ingredient in things like crackers, baking mixes and pastas.
From a nutrition standpoint, Sassos said that "sourdough contains lactic acid that can help your body absorb more nutrients."
"The prebiotics can impact microbiome health, and most sourdough products have very minimal ingredients, though you should always check the nutrition label just in case," she added.
The staying power of protein
Protein seems to be the macronutrient of the moment, and for good reason.
Sassos explained that as an essential part of a healthy diet, protein plays a pivotal role in "building and repairing muscle, balancing hormones, regulating our immune system and more."
"Dairy is one great source of protein, but we’re seeing the dairy aisle getting reinvented," she explained. "Cottage cheese has gone viral, now its firmer and tangier cousin farmer's cheese is growing in popularity, and even cultural savory dairy products like labneh are going mainstream."
Good Culture Classic Simply Cottage Cheese Tub, 2% Milk Fat, 14 g Protein, 16 oz
- $3.48
- Walmart
Upcycled ingredients reign supreme
Nearly 40% of food in the U.S. ends up in a landfill, according to the Department of Agriculture. So the continuation of a very welcome trend to repurpose ingredients that would otherwise go to waste -- which was first predicted to be a rising concept in 2021 by Whole Foods -- has gained more momentum for 2025.
Utilizing foods that are perfectly safe and good to eat, but would have otherwise been cast aside, is being embraced in every aisle of the grocery store from snacks to cereals.
In addition to I am Grounded "Supr Bars" -- a caffeinated protein bar from an Australian-based company on a mission to reduce food waste by upcycling coffee fruit -- Sassos shared two additional favorites below.
Seven Sundays Cereal, Plant-Based Oat Protein Cereal, Gluten Free Snack with Less Sugar, 5 Grams of Protein, Crunchy Sweet Snack, Simple Honey, 8 oz Bags, Pack of 3
- $28.98
- Amazon
Elevated water
With the beverage space booming -- from people looking to level up hydration habits with trendy reusable bottles to innovative sips -- Sassos pointed out that "consumers are thirsty for beverages with health benefits, like added electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants."
"Pricklee's cactus water is made from real prickly pears and is a natural source of electrolytes, antioxidants and vitamin C, and has a light and fresh fruity taste," she said of one such drink. "Sparkling water is also a fantastic option and has become anything but boring, like Aura Bora's super unique flavors. Sanzo is a sparkling water that celebrates Asian flavors and fruits without excess sugar or artificial additives."
Aura Bora, Original Flavors Variety Pack, Herbal Sparkling Water, 12 oz Can (Pack of 18), 0 Calories, 0 Sugar, 0 Sodium, Non-GMO
- $40.32
- Amazon
Pricklee Prickly Pear Cactus Water - Packed With Antioxidants, Electrolytes, Vitamin C - Natural Sports Drink for Immunity, & Recovery - Non-Sparkling, Low-Sugar, Low-Calorie, No Caffeine
- $48.95
- Walmart
Luxury produce
While designers prepare to hit the runways of New York City next month with high fashion, there's something to be said about adding a little luxe to your lifestyle beyond the closet and into the kitchen.
"High-end fruits are popular in Japanese gifting culture, and we’re seeing this idea gaining traction in the U.S.," Sassos said. "These more expensive options are often grown in a special way."
Consider things like fruit that grows one per tree or is vertically-farmed, hand-picked, then shipped all over the world from producers in places like Costa Rica, Vietnam and Japan. Examples range from "the $20 Oishii strawberries to Fresh Del Monte Pinkglow Pineapples," Sassos explained.
If "luxury" produce isn't in your budget, don't worry: There are plenty of supercharged fruits with vibrant flavor that can help you reap nutritional benefits without spending more, like Cosmic Crisp apples.