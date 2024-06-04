Cottage cheese has surged to viral status on social media over the past few years, and thanks to a new recipe gaining an influx of attention online, there's another use for the calcium and protein-packed ingredient that's perfect for summer.
Baked cottage cheese wraps take over social media feeds
With over 72.5 million posts on TikTok alone, baked cottage cheese wraps are soaring in popularity.
Like most viral recipes, this one uses just a few ingredients that most home cooks likely already have on hand and can be made in a pinch with very minimal effort.
"As a lifelong cottage cheese hater, I am now a lover. And unlike cottage cheese ice cream, which was salty and gross, this is a winner," KaleJunkie food creator Nicole Keshishian Modic told "Good Morning America" about her take on the latest viral flatbread recipe. "They are sturdy and don't fall apart."
Similar to protein-packed wraps in the refrigerated section of the grocery store -- like egglife or other thin gluten-free wraps -- this recipe uses egg as a binder that when blended with cottage cheese bakes in a thin layer on a parchment-lined sheet tray to create a sturdy edible canvas that's free of flour and additives.
Once the bread-like base is made, it can be used to create wraps, flatbreads and more, depending on personal tastes.
Viral cottage cheese flatbread wrap recipe two-ways
Modic shared two versions of the recipe she tested, the original and a spinach version to add a serving of veggies and pop of color.
"My version includes spinach, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic and Italian seasoning," she wrote in the recipe. "Fill it up however you like. I used garlic spread, turkey, salami, tomatoes, more spinach and my homemade marinated onions."
Makes: 2 flatbreads (half the recipe for just 1)
Ingredients
8 ounces full-fat cottage cheese (Modic prefers Good Culture)
2 eggs
3-4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper (I used a quarter sheet).
In a food processor or blender, add all ingredients and process and blend until smooth, about 45 seconds to 1 minute.
Spread the batter in an even layer on the parchment paper using a silicone spatula. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top has set. (Depending on your oven, you might need 40 minutes.) Remove from oven and let cool completely.
Then, remove from the parchment paper and fill with your favorite toppings!
Repeat process for remaining batter, to get two flatbreads.
To make the spinach version: Add 1 large handful of fresh spinach to the blender with the other batter ingredients and follow the recipe as written above.