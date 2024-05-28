Celebrate Salvadoran culture with a delicious twist on traditional dishes.
Chef Karla T. Vasquez created SalviSoul, a cookbook storytelling project focused on recipe documentation and cultural memory.
The experienced food writer, recipe developer, food stylist and food justice advocate recently dropped by "GMA3" to share one of her recipes that will take you back to abuela's house.
Pupusas de Queso con Loroco
Ingredients:
1 3/4 pounds quesillo
2 cups fresh or frozen loroco buds
3 1/2 pounds masa harina (corn flour)
7 cups water, or as needed
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine the quesillo and loroco buds, mashing the cheese so that no large chunks remain. The mixture should be thoroughly combined and have a slightly green color. Set aside.
In another large bowl, combine the masa harina and water and knead until it reaches the consistency of Play-Doh. When the dough is pressed, its sides should not tear.
Pour some water into a small bowl and keep it handy for moistening the dough. Roll about 3 ounces of masa (slightly larger than a golf ball) between the palms of your hands until it forms a completely round ball. Then start flattening it with the fingertips of your dominant hand. Rotate the round slightly so that it gets pressed down evenly. Once the round is about 5 inches in diameter, cup your hand so that the pressed-out dough is now a pocket. Put 3 ounces of filling into the pocket and press the filling tightly inside. Fold the edges of the dough toward the center to seal the pupusa, and twist off any remaining dough. This should now form a filled disk. Using your dominant hand, pat and flatten the disk until it is 6 to 7 inches in diameter. (If the dough cracks at any point, it needs more moisture; add more water and mix into the dough until it becomes elastic again.)
Set a comal or griddle over medium-high heat. When the comal is hot, add the pupusas and cook until they puff up and the exteriors have browned, about five minutes per side. Transfer the pupusas to a plate and cover with a kitchen towel to keep them warm. Repeat the process until you run out of masa and filling.
Serve the pupusas immediately.