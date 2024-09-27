Hilton is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."
For alumni headed back to their alma mater or families paying a visit to their hardworking students -- be it for football game days, reunions or graduations -- there's a collection of unique hotels from Hilton serving up a blend of collegiate charm in dozens of beloved university towns that are must-visits.
Graduate by Hilton Hotels offer guests a nostalgic experience in cozy, themed lodgings "steeped in local history," according to a company news release earlier this year. The hotels also offer an array of delicious foods at onsite restaurants for those searching for a bite to eat during their stay.
"We have destination restaurants throughout the portfolio that allow us to bring people in and continue that storytelling in really fun, creative, and dynamic ways," Kevin Osterhaus, president of Hilton's Global Lifestyle Brands, said in a statement.
To get a taste of the hospitality and experience at Graduate Hotels, the newest member of Hilton's family of world-class brands, Graduate by Hilton culinary director Stephan Bogardus joined "Good Morning America" to plate up three recipes from popular properties across the country.
Check out the full recipes below to recreate at home, plus even more travel info for anyone planning to check in to Graduate Hotels.
Breakfast Burritos from Graduate by Hilton East Lansing
Ingredients
1 each, 12-inch flour tortilla
1/4 cup fresh chorizo sausage (cooked and drained)
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup breakfast potatoes
3 whole eggs, scrambled
1 teaspoon whole butter
Kosher salt to taste
Salsa of choice, as needed
Instructions
In a nonstick pan, warm butter over medium heat. Add the whipped eggs and a pinch of salt. Using a rubber spatula, turn the eggs while gently shaking the pan. Continue to stir and shake until the eggs are fully cooked. Add all other ingredients and mix.
Warm the tortilla shell over a burner or griddle. Remove tortilla from burner or griddle and and place contents of the pan in the tortilla. Fold both end sides inward and wrap the bottom over contents and roll tight.
Wrap the burrito in foil and enjoy, or hold warm for an hour or two on the way to the game!
Pulled Pork Sandwich from Graduate by Hilton Auburn
Ingredients
For the pulled pork:
4-5 pounds pork shoulder (Boston butt)
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional for heat)
1 tablespoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup chicken broth
2 tablespoon olive oil
For the sandwich:
Soft brioche buns or any preferred sandwich rolls
Coleslaw (recipe below)
Barbecue sauce (store-bought or homemade)
Pickles (optional)
For the coleslaw:
1/2 head green cabbage, thinly sliced
1/2 head red cabbage, thinly sliced
2 large carrots, grated
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey or sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Prepare the pork: In a small bowl, mix paprika, brown sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, black pepper, salt, cumin and chili powder.
Rub the spice mixture all over the pork shoulder, ensuring it's evenly coated.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the pork shoulder on all sides until browned.
Place the seared pork shoulder in a slow cooker. Pour in the apple cider vinegar and chicken broth.
Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, until the pork is tender and easily pulls apart with a fork.
Make the coleslaw: In a large bowl, combine the sliced green cabbage, red cabbage and grated carrots.
In a separate small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey (or sugar), salt and pepper.
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss until everything is well-coated. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Assemble the sandwiches: Once the pork is done, remove it from the slow cooker and shred it using two forks.
Toast the brioche buns lightly.
Pile the pulled pork onto the bottom half of each bun. Drizzle with barbecue sauce.
Add a generous serving of coleslaw on top of the pork.
Top with pickles if desired, then place the top half of the bun on the sandwich.
Serving suggestions:
Serve the sandwiches with a side of extra barbecue sauce and coleslaw.
These sandwiches pair perfectly with crispy potato chips or a simple salad.
Cowboy Caviar from Graduate by Hilton Knoxville
Ingredients
1 each onion (diced, salted, marinated 10 minutes, rinsed)
1 each red pepper (diced, raw)
1 each jalapeno pepper (diced, raw, no seeds)
1 each poblano pepper (diced, raw, no seeds)
1 cup cherry tomatoes (quartered, raw)
1 can black beans (canned, drained, rinsed)
1 can black eye peas (canned, drained, rinsed)
6 ears corn (whole)
4 ounces caviar vinaigrette (recipe below)
Ground black pepper, kosher salt to taste
1/2 bunch cilantro (cleaned, minced)
Vinaigrette
2 ounces red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cloves garlic
6 ounces olive oil
Instructions
For the vinaigrette, combine all ingredients in a small jar or bowl with a lid. Shake and reserve.
Cook the corn in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes at 350 F until colorful and aromatic. Using a knife, remove the corn from the cob and reserve in a bowl.
Dice all remaining vegetables. Mix all vegetables in a large bowl, season with the vinaigrette, salt, pepper and cilantro.
Add more salt, pepper, vinaigrette or cilantro to taste, adjust as needed.
If you like it spicy, add more jalapeno!
The dish will hold well for 3-5 days.
Trick: Use a Microplane to finely grate the garlic to help evenly distribute the flavor throughout the dish.
Recipes reprinted courtesy of Graduate by Hilton.