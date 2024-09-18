World's 50 Best Hotels 2024: Top properties in 37 destinations land a spot on the prestigious map
Fifty of the most pristine properties around the globe that boast world-class hospitality, luxury accommodations and a range of impressive amenities from culinary and bar programs to personalized concierge services have been awarded a coveted spot on the World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 list.
Hoteliers from six continents gathered at the historic Guildhall in London on Wednesday for the second annual awards ceremony to announce and celebrate the new list of dynamic destinations that offer experiences from busy city breaks to far-flung escapes alike.
The full list features industry-defining hotels from 37 destinations worldwide, with 19 winners in Asia, 13 across Europe, nine in North America, four in Africa, four in Oceania, and one in South America.
Capella Bangkok in Thailand, which opened in 2020 and has all 101 rooms overlooking the majestic Chao Phraya River, climbed 10 places from No.11 in the 2023 list to clinch the top honor of the evening, being named The World’s Best Hotel 2024.
Get a glimpse at some of the stunning locations and breathtaking stays in the full list of winners below.
1 - 10
1. Capella Bangkok
2. Passalacqua, Lake Como
3. Rosewood Hong Kong
4. Cheval Blanc, Paris
5. The Upper House, Hong Kong
6. Raffles Singapore
7. Aman Tokyo
8. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
9. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
10. Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island
11 - 20
11. Claridge's London
12. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
13. Raffles London at The OWO, London
14. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Bangkok
15. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris
16. Chablé Yucatán, Chocholá
17. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes
18. Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya
19. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence
20. Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi
21 - 30
21 Desa Potato Head, Bali
22 Bulgari Tokyo
23 The Lana Dubai
24 Rosewood São Paulo
25 The Calile Brisbane
26 The Siam Bangkok
27 Park Hyatt Kyoto
28 Mount Nelson, Cape Town
29 One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit
30 The Carlyle, New York
31 - 40
31. La Mamounia, Marrakech
32. Four Seasons Madrid
33. Capella Singapore, Singapore
34. Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Surfside
35. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles
36. Eden Rock St. Barths
37. Aman New York, New York
38. Royal Mansour, Marrakech
39. Amangalla, Galle Sri Lanka
40. Le Bristol, Paris
41 - 50
41. The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder
42. Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone
43. Suján Jawai, Rajasthan
44. Singita – Kruger National Park Kruger National Park
45. Six Senses Zighy Bay, Zaghi
46. The Connaught, London
47. The Brando, Tetiaroa
48. Hotel Esencia, Tulum
49. The Tasman, Hobart
50. Kokomo Private Island Resort, Yaukuve Levu Island, Fiji
The highest-ranked hotel in each continent is, by default, are named The Best Hotel in that respective destination:Capella Bangkok (No.1) in Thailand wins The Best Hotel in Asia 2024
Passalacqua (No.2) in Italy wins The Best Hotel in Europe 2024
Chablé Yucatán (No.16) in Mexico wins The Best Hotel in North America 2024
Rosewood São Paulo (No.24) in Brazil wins The Best Hotel in South America 2024
The Calile (No.25) in Australia wins The Best Hotel in Oceania 2024
Mount Nelson (No.28) in South Africa wins The Best Hotel in Africa 2024
This list marks the next step in 50 Best's pursuit to become the ultimate global reference point for the very best hospitality experiences across the globe, encompassing restaurants, bars and hotels.