Chefs, sommeliers, front of house teams and hospitality media from around the globe gathered in Las Vegas on Wednesday night to celebrate The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, what many consider the Oscars of gastronomy.
Iconic international restaurants offering exquisite and unparalleled dining experiences in Spain, France, Peru, the United States, Mexico, Denmark, Thailand and Argentina rounded out the top 10 at the black-tie affair inside the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas, with Barcelona's Disfrutar taking home the highest honor of the evening, named The World's Best Restaurant 2024.
The brilliant three-Michelin-star team led by chef trio Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas embraced in the orchestra as their restaurant's name was called before making their way to the stage to deliver celebratory thanks and remarks, all while sporting their iconic World's 50 Best Restaurants red scarves.
2 U.S. restaurants earn top spots among World's 50 Best
Among the top winners, two-Michelin-starred Korean hotspot Atomix from Junghyun and Ellia Park in New York City rose two spots from its previous title, reaching the global gastronomic summit as the Best Restaurant in North America.
Fellow U.S.-based chefs James Kent, owner of one-Michelin-starred Crown Shy and two-starred Saga; Simon Kim, owner of COTE Korean Steakhouse, the first and only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in America; and two-time James Beard Award winner Gavin Kaysen celebrated with cheers and applause when the Atomix team was announced as the No. 6 spot.
The husband and wife duo behind the counter-dining spot has continually impressed the 50 Best voters, earning the accolade for the second consecutive year after previously rising 25 places to claim the Highest Climber Award in 2023.
SingleThread from Healdsburg, California, re-entered the list at No. 46 and was the second and only other U.S. restaurant to make the annual list.
While it wasn't in the Top 50, Los Angeles-based Kato earned this year's Resy One To Watch Award, which was pre-announced in May and presented onstage to their team Wednesday night by legendary former No. 1 restaurant winner chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park fame.
Kato chef and co-owner Jon Yao was recognized for making waves in the international gastronomic scene with his contemporary flavors from traditional Taiwanese family dishes reimagined for fine dining with a Southern Californian accent.
Check out the full winners list, with restaurants from 26 territories in five continents worldwide, below.
Winners of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024
1 - Disfrutar, Barcelona
2 - Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo
3 - Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris
4 - Diverxo, Madrid
5 - Maido, Lima
6 - Atomix, New York
7 - Quintonil, Mexico City
8 - Alchemist, Copenhagen
9 - Gaggan, Bangkok
10 - Don Julio, Buenos Aires
11 - Septime, Paris
12 - Lido 84, Gardone Riviera
13 - Trèsind Studio, Dubai
14 - Quique Dacosta, Dénia
15 - Sézanne, Tokyo
16 - Kjolle, Lima
17 - Kol, London
18 - Plénitude, Paris
19 - Reale, Castel di Sangro
20 - Wing, Hong Kong
21 - Florilège, Tokyo
22 - Steirereck, Vienna
23 - Sühring, Bangkok
24 - Odette, Singapore
25 - El Chato, Bogotá
26 - The Chairman, Hong Kong
27 - A Casa do Porco, São Paolo
28 - Elkano, Getaria
29 - Boragó, Santiago
30 - Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin 31 - Belcanto, Lisbon
32 - Den, Tokyo
33 - Pujol, Mexico City
34 - Rosetta, Mexico City
35 - Frantzén, Stockholm
36 - The Jane, Antwerp
37 - Oteque, Rio de Janeiro
38 - Sorn, Bangkok
39 - Piazza Duomo, Alba
40 - Le Du, Bangkok
41 - Mayta, Lima
42 - Ikoyi, London
43 - Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
44 - Mingles, Seoul
45 -Arpège, Paris
46 - SingleThread, Healdsburg
47 - Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau
48 - Hiša Franko, Kobarid
49 - La Colombe, Cape Town
50 - Uliassi, Senigallia
The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape since 2002, creating an annual list of the most prestigious destinations for unique culinary experiences and pioneers in international trends.
The awards were presented in partnership with The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority and official host city, as well as Wynn Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.