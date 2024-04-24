Much like the coveted Michelin Stars bestowed to restaurants around the world providing the best culinary experiences, there is now a new distinction for outstanding hotels from Michelin Guide to help travelers find truly unique accommodations and special stays.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guide, unveiled the first ever U.S. selection of 124 hotels to receive the Michelin Keys award on Wednesday.

Gwendal Poullennec presents the Michelin Key awards to a selection of U.S. hoteliers. Michelin

Of the total U.S. winners, which were spread out across seven destinations, 80 properties earned 1 Michelin Key, indicating "a very special stay," 33 hotels earned two Keys to mark "an exceptional stay," and 11 others earned three Keys for "an extraordinary stay."

The tiers of distinction are meant to serve as a new benchmark for travelers, qualifying each hotel experience in broader terms rather than simply amenities.

Michelin Keys awarded to 124 U.S. hotels

The Michelin Key plaque that will be displayed inside winning hotels. Michelin

See some highlights from the full inaugural list below, with hotels in Georgia, California, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, New York and Washington, D.C., among the top American properties, promising outstanding experiences.

The top tier three Michelin Keys -- which according to Michelin Guide indicate "astonishment and indulgence" with ultimate comfort, service, style and elegance worthy of a specific trip, with all the elements of truly great hospitality -- were awarded to seven hotels in California and four in New York City.

Among the selection:

Post Ranch Inn: Big Sur, California

SingleThread Farms & Inn: Healdsburg, California

The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dorchester Collection: Beverly Hills, California

Casa Cipriani: New York City

Aman New York: New York City

Owner and CEO of SingleThread Farms and Inn, Tony Greenberg, received the highest Michelin Keys award. Michelin

Thirty-three hotels received two Michelin Keys, which the company said is distinguished by a truly unique location, a hotel of character, personality and charm that's operated with obvious pride, eye-catching design or architecture, and a real sense of the locale."

Among the selection:

Bernardus Lodge & Spa: Carmel Valley, California

The Battery: San Francisco, California

Chateau Marmont: West Hollywood, California

Faena Hotel: Miami Beach, Florida

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club: Surfside, Florida

Peninsula Chicago: Chicago, Illinois

Nine Orchard: New York City

The Little Nell was recently named as the best hotel in Colorado by U.S. News & World Report on June 29, 2019 in Aspen, Colorado. Rj Sangosti/medianews Group/the /Denver Post via Getty Images

80 diverse hotels received one Michelin Key. The properties are defined by Michelin Guide as "a true gem" with character and personality that either offers something different or may be one of the best of its hotel type.

One of the bungalows at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Among the selection:

San Luis Creek Lodge: San Luis Obispo, California

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows: Santa Monica, Californina

Wythe Hotel: Brooklyn, New York

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection: Aspen, Colorado

The Little Nell: Aspen, Colorado

The Ritz-Carlton NoMad: New York City

Ette Hotel: Orlando, Florida

The Gwen, a luxury Collection Hotel: Chicago

Riggs Washington DC: Washington, D.C.

The Georgian: Santa Monica, California/

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection: Napa, California

Montage Laguna Beach: Laguna Beach, California

Hotel Chelsea: New York City

Chicago Athletic Association: Chicago

1 Hotel South Beach: Miami, Florida

A view of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills on September 01, 2014 in Los Angeles. Fg/bauer-griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The Michelin Guide inspection team selected hotels that offer the world's most outstanding experiences, all of which are now currently bookable directly online and in the app at the best available public rates. To assist travelers throughout their stay, the Michelin Guide also provides a concierge service run by travel experts employed by the Michelin Guide.

With this new rollout, Poullennec said the Michelin Guide's ambition is to become the first global independent booking platform for outstanding restaurants and hotels.

France's Michelin Keys were announced earlier this month, with Spain to follow on April 29, Italy on May 7 and Japan on July 4.