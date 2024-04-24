Much like the coveted Michelin Stars bestowed to restaurants around the world providing the best culinary experiences, there is now a new distinction for outstanding hotels from Michelin Guide to help travelers find truly unique accommodations and special stays.
Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guide, unveiled the first ever U.S. selection of 124 hotels to receive the Michelin Keys award on Wednesday.
Of the total U.S. winners, which were spread out across seven destinations, 80 properties earned 1 Michelin Key, indicating "a very special stay," 33 hotels earned two Keys to mark "an exceptional stay," and 11 others earned three Keys for "an extraordinary stay."
The tiers of distinction are meant to serve as a new benchmark for travelers, qualifying each hotel experience in broader terms rather than simply amenities.
Michelin Keys awarded to 124 U.S. hotels
See some highlights from the full inaugural list below, with hotels in Georgia, California, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, New York and Washington, D.C., among the top American properties, promising outstanding experiences.
The top tier three Michelin Keys -- which according to Michelin Guide indicate "astonishment and indulgence" with ultimate comfort, service, style and elegance worthy of a specific trip, with all the elements of truly great hospitality -- were awarded to seven hotels in California and four in New York City.
Among the selection:
Post Ranch Inn: Big Sur, California
SingleThread Farms & Inn: Healdsburg, California
The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dorchester Collection: Beverly Hills, California
Casa Cipriani: New York City
Aman New York: New York City
Thirty-three hotels received two Michelin Keys, which the company said is distinguished by a truly unique location, a hotel of character, personality and charm that's operated with obvious pride, eye-catching design or architecture, and a real sense of the locale."
Among the selection:
Bernardus Lodge & Spa: Carmel Valley, California
The Battery: San Francisco, California
Chateau Marmont: West Hollywood, California
Faena Hotel: Miami Beach, Florida
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club: Surfside, Florida
Peninsula Chicago: Chicago, Illinois
Nine Orchard: New York City
80 diverse hotels received one Michelin Key. The properties are defined by Michelin Guide as "a true gem" with character and personality that either offers something different or may be one of the best of its hotel type.
Among the selection:
San Luis Creek Lodge: San Luis Obispo, California
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows: Santa Monica, Californina
Wythe Hotel: Brooklyn, New York
Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection: Aspen, Colorado
The Little Nell: Aspen, Colorado
The Ritz-Carlton NoMad: New York City
Ette Hotel: Orlando, Florida
The Gwen, a luxury Collection Hotel: Chicago
Riggs Washington DC: Washington, D.C.
The Georgian: Santa Monica, California/
Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection: Napa, California
Montage Laguna Beach: Laguna Beach, California
Hotel Chelsea: New York City
Chicago Athletic Association: Chicago
1 Hotel South Beach: Miami, Florida
The Michelin Guide inspection team selected hotels that offer the world's most outstanding experiences, all of which are now currently bookable directly online and in the app at the best available public rates. To assist travelers throughout their stay, the Michelin Guide also provides a concierge service run by travel experts employed by the Michelin Guide.
With this new rollout, Poullennec said the Michelin Guide's ambition is to become the first global independent booking platform for outstanding restaurants and hotels.
France's Michelin Keys were announced earlier this month, with Spain to follow on April 29, Italy on May 7 and Japan on July 4.