Owen Han, a food content creator who boasts millions of followers on his social media platforms, is renowned for his inventive approach in crafting a variety of sandwiches.
Han joined "Good Morning America" on Friday to discuss his new cookbook, "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," in which he wrote that anything that can be stacked and held in your hand counts as a sandwich -- from a taco to a bao to a wrap.
From his cookbook, Han also shared his recipes of three sandwiches for "GMA" audience including turkey crunch sandwich, chicken meatball and mushroom gravy sub, as well as brie toast with strawberry.
If you are looking to perfect your sandwich-making craft, he’s got you covered.
Check out the full recipes below.
Turkey crunch sandwich with frico crisps
Ingredients
For the basil pesto
2 cloves garlic, crushed and peeled
1 cup/30 g packed fresh basil leaves
½ cup/50 g freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
¼ cup/35 g pine nuts
½ cup/120 ml extra virgin olive oil, plus more for topping
Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 slices sourdough bread, lightly toasted
10 ounces/280 g thinly sliced turkey, preferably oven-roasted style
4 to 5 frico crisps
2 red onion slices, separated into rings
Mild or hot pickled banana pepper rings
2 tablespoons Calabrian mayonnaise
Directions
1. Make the basil pesto: With the food processor running, drop the garlic through the feed tube to mince the garlic. Add the basil, cheese, and pine nuts and process until the basil is minced. With the machine running, gradually pour the oil through the feed tube and process until thick and smooth. Season with salt and pepper. (To store, transfer the pesto to a covered container. Pour a thin layer of additional olive oil on the surface to seal the pesto. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months. If using frozen pesto, thaw before using. In either case, stir in the oil on the surface before using.)
2. For each sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon of the pesto on a slice of bread. Top with half of the turkey, followed by half of the crisps (broken to fit, if necessary), half of the red onion, and as many peppers as you like. Spread a second slice of bread with 1 tablespoon of the mayonnaise and use it to cap the sandwich. Cut in half and serve.
For the frico crisps
Makes 4 to 5 crisps
Ingredients
1 cup/100 g freshly grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese
Directions
1. Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. For each frico, sprinkle about 3 tablespoons of the cheese into the center of the skillet, making a 3- to 4-inch/7.5 to 10 cm round, spreading the cheese into shape with a fork. Cook until the cheese is bubbling, melted, and browning around the edges, about 1½ minutes. Using a spatula, loosen the edges of the frico all around, flip it over, and cook just to set the other side, about 10 seconds. Carefully transfer to paper towels to cool and set further. Repeat with the remaining cheese to make 4 or 5 crisps. Frico crisps are best used within an hour or so of making (humidity can cause them to soften).
For the Calabrian mayonnaise
Directions
Mix ½ cup/120 ml mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon crushed Calabrian chiles, and 1 teaspoon of the oil from the chiles.
Chicken meatball and mushroom gravy sub
Makes 4 sandwiches
Ingredients
For the chicken meatballs
1 pound/455 g ground chicken or turkey (not 99% lean)
¾ cup/55 g panko breadcrumbs
½ cup/50 g freshly grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese
½ small yellow onion, shredded on the large holes of a box grater
1 large egg, beaten
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
For the mushroom gravy
4 tablespoons/56 g (½ stick) unsalted butter
8 ounces/225 g sliced cremini mushrooms
2 tablespoons minced shallot
2 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup/35 g all-purpose flour
2 cups/480 ml reduced-sodium beef broth
½ cup/120 ml heavy cream
1/3 cup/75 ml dry white wine, such as pinot grigio
2 teaspoons worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dijon mustard
Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for finishing
Directions
4 French or Italian rolls, split and lightly toasted
1. Make the chicken meatballs: Mix the chicken, panko, cheese, onion, egg, salt, allspice, nutmeg, and pepper (your hands work best) in a large bowl until combined but not compacted. Shape the mixture into 16 equal balls and put on a large plate.
2. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, return the meatballs to the plate. Pour out the fat in the pan.
3. Make the mushroom gravy: Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until the juices have evaporated and the mushrooms are beginning to brown, about 7 minutes. Move the mushrooms to one side of the skillet and add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, the shallots, and garlic to the empty area. Cook, occasionally stirring the shallots and garlic, until the shallots soften, about 2 minutes. Stir into the mushrooms. Sprinkle with the flour and stir well. Stir in the broth, cream, wine, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Return the meatballs and any juices to the skillet. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens and the meatballs are cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper.
4. For each sandwich, using a large spoon, transfer 4 meatballs with their gravy onto the roll bottom. Sprinkle with more parsley. Pour any remaining gravy into a sauceboat. Close the roll, cut in half, and serve hot, with the remaining gravy.
Brie toast with strawberry-ginger jam
Makes 2 sandwiches
Ingredients
For the spicy strawberry-ginger jam
1 pound/455 g strawberries, hulled and quartered
2 tablespoons seeded and minced jalapeño chile, or more to taste
2 tablespoons peeled and minced ginger
3/4 cup/150 g sugar
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Pinch of fine sea salt
4 slices French or Italian bread
8 ounces/225 g Brie cheese, including rind, cut into long, thin slices
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Directions
1. Make the spicy strawberry-ginger jam: Place a saucer in the freezer to chill. Combine the strawberries, jalapeño, and ginger in a heavy medium saucepan and add the sugar, lemon juice, and salt. Coarsely mash the mixture with a potato masher or large fork to release some juices. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook at a steady simmer, stirring often to avoid scorching, until the juices thicken, about 20 minutes. Drop a teaspoon of the jam onto the frozen saucer. Run your finger through the jam, and if it cuts a swath, it is done and will set. If it is too loose, cook a few minutes longer until the jam tests done. Let cool completely. Cover and refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours or overnight. Makes about 1 cup/200 g. (Leftover jam can be refrigerated for about 2 months.)
2. For each sandwich, generously spread the jam over 2 bread slices. Top 1 slice with half of the cheese. Cap with the remaining slice, jam side down.
3. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sandwiches and cook, flipping once, until golden brown on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a chopping board, cut each in half, and serve with the remaining jam.
Reprinted from Stacked by arrangement with Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright © 2024, Owen Han.
