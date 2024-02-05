A chopped salad is the perfect way to get a little of all your favorite ingredients in one perfectly cohesive bite. So it should come as no surprise that food creators on TikTok and Instagram adapted the recipe to enjoy it in sandwich form.

Chopped salad sandwiches first took over social media feeds last spring, but there's never a bad time to make this hearty and satisfying recipe.

Scroll below to check it out and try it yourself.

Viral TikTok chopped salad sandwiches

A chopped Italian salad sandwich. Alexa Santos, @alexawhatsfordinner

The trend that first took off last April has since racked up millions of views on the video sharing platform and inspired thousands of home cooks to show off their own iterations.

The components of the trend fit the bill for everything we've seen that makes a recipe soar to viral status on TikTok: quick and easy to make, mostly ingredients you likely already have at home, minimal or zero cooking required, and of course, visually appealing.

The video production style of slamming ingredients onto a cutting board or into a pan is highly repeated on food TikTok. And this recipe does just that.

This recipe calls for piling a cutting board high with a base of lettuce, deli meats, veggies, toppings and of course salad dressing, all before taking a cleaver, chefs knife or mezzaluna -- a rocking vegetable chopper -- to finely and uniformly cut up all the ingredients, melding textures and flavors into a cohesive pile.

Once chopped, the mixture gets added to a sandwich roll or wrap and that's it!

Viral Chopped Salad Sandwich Recipe

Alexa Santos, known for her culinary creations on social media as @alexawhatsfordinner, has been sharing her delicious dishes since 2020, and moved into content creation full-time last January.

"I’ve always been a die-hard foodie, since both of my parents have been in the restaurant industry their whole careers," she told "Good Morning America."

Check out her full recipe, which makes 4 to 6 servings of the hit salad sandwich, below.

Ingredients

3 cups romaine lettuce, thinly sliced

1 large tomato, thinly sliced

1/4 pound sliced salami

1/4 pound sliced turkey

1/4 pound sliced capicola

1/2 pound sliced provolone cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons spicy mustard

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1/4 cup pickled artichoke hearts

2 tablespoons Calabrian chilis

1/4 cup pepperoncini

1/4 cup cornichon pickles

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Sandwich rolls of choice

Directions

On a large cutting board, pile up the lettuce, tomato, salami, turkey, capicola and provolone.

Drizzle on mayonnaise and mustard, then season the top with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning.

Top the pile with the artichoke hearts, Calabrian chilis, pepperoncini, cornichon pickles and red wine vinegar.

Use a large knife to carefully chop up the entire mixture until it's all combined and in very fine pieces. Spoon the mixture into your sandwich rolls of choice, and enjoy!

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Alexa Santos.

