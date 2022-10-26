Swap out the skillet for a sheet pan to make a larger quesadilla that's perfect for a crowd or family weeknight dinner.

Holly Erickson and Natalie Mortimer -- food bloggers, authors and co-creators of The Modern Proper -- shared their recipe for an avocado, scallion-stuffed quesadilla served with jalapeño ranch.

Check out the recipe below and try making it at home in your own kitchen.

Sheet Pan Quesadilla with Jalapeño Ranch

Serves: 6

Cook time: 25 minutes



The Modern Proper A sheet pan quesadilla filled with avocado.

Ingredients

Ten 8-10-inch flour tortillas

1 cup mozzarella, grated

1 cup pepper jack cheese, grated

2 large avocados, thinly sliced

1/2 cup green onions, minced

Jalapeño ranch

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup cilantro, finely minced

1/2 cup pickled jalapeños, drained

2 tablespoons lime juice



The Modern Proper A sheet pan quesadilla filled with avocado dipped in jalapeno ranch.

Directions



Preheat the oven to 425 F.



On a large greased baking sheet, arrange six tortillas around the perimeter so that half of each tortilla is hanging over the edge. Fill the middle of the baking sheet with two more tortillas (See step by step photos).



Top with grated cheese followed by sliced avocados and green onions.



Fold the overhanging tortilla into the center to cover the filling and finish off with two more tortillas over the center. Generously brush or spray tortillas with oil and place a second (oiled underneath) baking sheet on top of tortillas to keep tortillas flat while baking. Bake for 20 minutes covered, followed by 5 minutes uncovered or until golden and crispy.



While quesadilla is cooking, make the jalapeño ranch by blending all ingredients together using either an immersion blender, blender or food processor.

