No holiday table is complete without a star starch, and this year, a simple eight-ingredient crispy potato recipe has taken off on social media just in time to add to your festive menu.

Perfect roasted potatoes are a classic for a Sunday roast or a holiday feast, but these mini Yukon Gold potatoes that cook to create a lacy layer of crispy Parmesan cheese are anything but basic.

A tray of crispy garlic parmesan potatoes. Tanya Pilgrim

Nicole Keshishian Modic, cookbook author and creator of KaleJunkie, shared her recipe with "Good Morning America," which has amassed over 50 million views.

Crispy Garlic Parmesan Crusted Potatoes

"Make sure it's a BOATLOAD of parm," she encouraged followers in the comments of her now-viral recipe.

Makes 6-8 servings⁣

Ingredients

1 pound mini Yukon Gold potatoes, halved⁣

2 tablespoons olive oil⁣

1 tablespoon dried parsley⁣

1 tablespoon garlic powder⁣

1/2 tespoon salt⁣

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper⁣

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted⁣

1 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano⁣

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Wash potatoes and cut them in half. Then, take a sharp knife and score them into a diamond shape.

Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl and toss with olive oil, parsley, garlic powder and salt. Set aside.

Next, grate the Parmigiano-Reggiano⁣. Pour melted butter on top and mix until you get a thick paste. Transfer the mixture to a large baking dish and spread into an even layer.

Take each potato half and press it into the cheese, cut side down. Repeat until all potatoes are in the dish.

Bake for 25-26 minutes. Remove from the oven. Let the potatoes rest for 10 minutes so the cheese hardens and then take a spatula and remove from the pan.

Break into pieces and enjoy!⁣

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of KaleJunkie.