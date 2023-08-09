Modic created a community using her KaleJunkie platform as a space to "tell people I was struggling and what the recovery journey was like," at which point she said her Instagram DMs blew up. "A lot of women and teenage girls came to me and said, 'I'm struggling too, I'm embarrassed ... what did you do?'" Modic said. "That gave me this sense of purpose. I knew that I wanted to leave my career in law and help anybody that was suffering with their relationship with food, because I knew that if I could overcome something that was a huge part of my life for 15 years, that other people could to."