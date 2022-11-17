Something about salmon sushi recipes really resonates on social media, and the latest viral food trend is yet another simple riff on the ingredients that helped content creator Emily Mariko soar to TikTok fame.

Muffin tins are a great kitchen tool for lots of foods and cooking techniques and this application to make individual sushi bake cups is culinary creativity at its finest.

Food creator Victoria Minell posted a video of baked sushi "muffins" in early October that has since amassed over 6.5 million views.

Like most viral food trends, this one follows the same recipe for success: a small number of ingredients, simple instructions, small or individual servings and big flavor.

With a helpful push from the social media platform's algorithm, the recipe has become a full blown food-tok trend, prompting lots of other creators to try their hand at the dish and add their own personal twists.

@themodernnonna said she lost her mind after seeing Minell's recipe and wrote they can be "made in no time at all."

"The nori gets nice and crispy when baked, and the perfectly cooked salmon is a dream," she wrote.

Nicole Keshishian Modic, cookbook author and creator of KaleJunkie, consistently hops on trending recipes and shares the results with her (more than likely very hungry) followers.

She agreed that viral dishes like these "are usually quick and easy with just a few steps."

⁣"They are delicious and a fun take on the sushi bake trend, and I love that they are in small, handheld bites," Modic said. "My kids also loved them too. You can get creative with the toppings, making them spicy by using spicy mayo or sriracha, etc."

Modic shared the full ingredients and instructions with "Good Morning America" below so more home cooks can test out the recipe for themselves.

How to make the TikTok sushi bake muffins

⁣

KaleJunkie Baked sushi cups are the latest viral food trend from TikTok.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds salmon, skin removed and cubed⁣

Pinch sea salt

2 tablespoons soy sauce or coconut aminos

2 tablespoons kewpie mayo (or spicy mayo or my homemade mayo)⁣

1 1/2 cups cooked rice

1 teaspoon rice vinegar⁣

12 nori squares (I took 4 large sheets and cut each one into 4 squares)⁣

Garnishes: Mayo, sesame seeds, chives/green onions⁣

⁣Directions



Preheat oven to 400 F. In a bowl, add salmon, salt, soy sauce, and mayo. Toss to coat well.

Next, in the bowl with the rice, add the vinegar and mix.

Add about 2-3 tablespoons of rice mixture to each nori sheet, then transfer to a muffin tin, pressing each one into the muffin cavity. Fill each one with the salmon mixture, then bake for 15 minutes, or until salmon is cooked to your liking.

Add garnishes and enjoy immediately.