Grocery prices have prompted home cooks across the country to get inventive with recipes that stick to a budget by utilizing ingredients that stretch their dollar -- and this simple, hearty Italian comfort dish does just that.

Pasta e ceci, which translates to pasta and chickpeas, uses pantry staples and cooks up in one pot for a budget-friendly, filling and tasty meal.

Nicole Keshishian Modic, cookbook author, food creator and founder of KaleJunkie, shared her version of the classic stewed pasta with "Good Morning America."

Pasta with Chickpeas

4 servings⁣

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil⁣

4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed⁣

1 small red onion, diced⁣

6-ounce can tomato paste (or 1/4 cup)⁣

1 teaspoon salt⁣

15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed well⁣

1 cup small shape pasta (I am using elbow pasta)⁣

3 cups chicken broth or broth of choice⁣

1 bay leaf⁣

Crushed red pepper flakes and freshly grated parmesan cheese, for serving⁣

Directions⁣

In a large pot, add olive oil over high heat, until it shimmers. Add the onion and garlic, stirring until it becomes lightly browned and fragrant, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and salt and stir for another minute or so.

Add the chickpeas, pasta, broth, and a bay leaf.

Stir to scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pot, lower the heat, and simmer (uncovered) until the pasta is cooked and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes.

To serve, sprinkle with freshly grated parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes.⁣