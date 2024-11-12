Red Lobster is rolling out big menu changes and ready for a "season of celebration" after recently getting court approval to exit bankruptcy under new ownership with a new CEO at the helm hoping to course correct.
The popular seafood restaurant chain was in the red and filed for Chapter 11 protections to restructure after a costly endless shrimp promotion led to an $11 million operating loss in the third quarter of 2023.
New menu at Red Lobster rolls out ahead of holidays
Red Lobster announced on Monday the planned return of some fan-favorite dishes, plus the addition of seven new items with the launch of its new menu, which is available now at all 545 Red Lobster locations nationwide.
The new items are Lobster Pappardelle Pasta, Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops, Lobster Bisque, Lemon Basil Mahi, Simply Prepared Mahi, Parmesan-Crusted Chicken and Roasted Asparagus.
Popcorn Shrimp and Hush Puppies are officially back on the menu, which the company said were both fan-favorite items.
Red Lobster will also allow guests an option to customize seafood favorites with the launch of a new Create your Own Ultimate Feast. Customers will be able to mix and match two premium options such as Maine Lobster Tail or Snow Crab Legs, with two classic items, such as Walt’s Favorite Shrimp or Garlic Shrimp Scampi.
"We’re thrilled to give our guests more reasons to celebrate this season with the launch of our new menu," CMO Nichole Robillard said in a press release.
And just in time for the holidays, Snowglobe Sangria, Ruby Mule and Mocha Espresso Martini are on the beverage menu for a limited time.