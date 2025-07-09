Mondelēz Global LLC has voluntarily recalled four carton sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches after discovering some products were mislabeled, according to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement issued Tuesday.
The affected products, which are manufactured in the U.S. and distributed nationwide, include individually wrapped sandwiches that may be incorrectly labeled as the cheese variety, even though they contain peanut butter.
While the outer cartons are correctly labeled and include an allergen advisory noting the product "contains peanuts," the mislabeling on the individual packs could pose a serious risk to those with peanut allergies.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product," the announcement stated.
The recall affects only the eight-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack cartons of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack, with "Best When Used By" dates listed in a FDA chart available online. These products were sold at retail stores across the country.
No other Ritz products or any other Mondelēz Global LLC items are included in or affected by this recall.
Cartons containing only Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, as well as any Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Packs with different "Best When Used By" dates and plant codes than those listed, are not impacted.
As of Tuesday, no injuries or illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported. The company emphasized that the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.
A spokesperson for Mondelēz Global LLC confirmed the recall to ABC News and referred to the company's official press release.
According to the release, the issue was identified after the company discovered that film packaging rolls used to wrap individual peanut butter sandwiches may have been defective due to a supplier error.
"Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure this issue does not recur," the company said, adding that anyone with a peanut allergy should avoid consuming the affected products and immediately discard any identified in the recall notice.
For more information, consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, available 24/7. Consumer Relations specialists are also on hand Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.