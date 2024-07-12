If you're looking for something sweet and delicious to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further: Chef Melba Wilson dropped by "GMA3" recently to share her grandmother's banana pudding recipe.
Scroll below to check it out!
Nana's Banana Pudding
Ingredients:
6 medium sized bananas, ripe but not brown
11-ounce box vanilla wafers
1 box Chessmen Butter Cookies
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 cup of sugar
2 1/2 cups of whole milk
4 egg yolks
4 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
Salt
For the meringue topping:
4 egg whites
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Chill the bowl for the meringue and beaters in the freezer until you are ready for them.
Pudding:
In a large saucepan, combine flour, pinch of salt and sugar.
In a large bowl, combine milk and beaten egg yolks.
Pour the combined milk and egg mixture in the middle of the dry ingredients in your saucepan.
Cook over low heat while stirring for about 3 minutes.
Increase the heat to medium while stirring and the mixture will thicken.
Take the saucepan off of the burner and add pure vanilla extract.
Slice bananas and put in a bowl.
To layer your banana pudding, in a clear, oven-safe 8-by-8-by-2.25-inch baking dish, layer 1/3 of the vanilla wafers on the bottom of the baking dish.
Place enough sliced bananas on top of the vanilla wafers.
Pour a third of the custard over the bananas and vanilla wafers.
Repeat this process two more times, and the second time, substitute Chessman Butter Cookies for vanilla wafers. When all of the Chessman Cookies, vanilla wafers and bananas are used, and you have the last layer of vanilla wafers on the top, we will be ready for our meringue topping.
Meringue topping:
Remove your chilled bowl and beaters from the freezer.
Add the egg whites and whip at high speed with the electric mixer.
When egg whites have foamed and are able to form a peak, add cream of tartar.
Slowly add sugar while beating, one tablespoon at a time until sugar is completely dissolved.
Add pure vanilla extract until it is well dissolved.
Spread your meringue evenly over the entire banana pudding.
Bake 20-25 minutes, or until the meringue has browned.
Remove from the oven and let it sit for 5-7 minutes before serving.