Food blogger Alyssa Rivers consistently churns out practical, easy, family-friendly recipes for followers, so it's only fitting that her debut title is "The Tried and True Cookbook."

Almost any busy home cook can relate to the feeling of time slipping away and still needing to cobble together a quick and tasty meal. What many may fail to realize is the role and importance of a well-stocked pantry, in order to create a balanced and ultimately delicious plate of food.

The Utah-based recipe developer joined "Good Morning America" on Friday to share some power pantry meals with recipes from her new cookbook.

The cover of Alyssa Rivers' "The Tried & True Cookbook." Alyssa Rivers of The Recipe Critic and "The Tried & True Cookbook"

Check out her full list of pantry staples that Rivers suggests every home cook have on hand, plus how to make five of her tried and true dishes.

Top Pantry Staples

All-purpose flour

Baking powder

Baking soda

Canned pinto beans, black beans, cannellini beans

Canned chicken

Canned tomatoes

Breadcrumbs

White rice

Pasta

Chicken broth

Soy sauce

Olive oil

Brown sugar, white sugar

Honey

Maple syrup

Recipe for Perfectly Tender London Broil

A plate of London broil from Alyssa Rivers' new cookbook. Credit: Alyssa Rivers of The Recipe Critic and "The Tried & True Cookbook"

Serves 6

Prep Time: 10 minutes + 2 hours marinating

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

"This decadent London broil is the perfect main course and will impress even the pickiest of guests. I love cooking this recipe because it is quick and easy, yet the finished dish looks like I spent all day in the kitchen making it. The meat marinates from 2 hours to overnight, which makes it perfectly tender and packed with flavor."

Ingredients

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup Worchestershire sauce

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp Italian seasoning (recipe below)

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

2 lb (1kg) London broil round steak

For the Italian seasoning

2 tbsp dried basil

2 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp dried rosemary

1/2 tbsp dried marjoram

1/2 tbsp dried thyme

Directions

For the Italian seasoning: In a small bowl, combine the basil, oregano, rosemary, marjoram, and thyme. This will yield 4 tablespoons. Store in a tightly sealed jar in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight for up to 6 months.

1. Prepare the marinade by adding the soy sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, Easy Italian Seasoning, salt, black pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes to a 1-gallon (3.75-liter) zipper-lock bag. Add the London broil round steak, seal the bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

2. Preheat the broiler to high heat.

3. Transfer the steak from the marinade into a 9×13-inch (23×33cm) baking dish, and discard any remaining marinade. Broil for 5 or 6 minutes on the center rack and then flip to the other side and broil for 3 or 4 more minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 135°F (58°C) for medium rare or 145°F (63°C) for medium well.

4. Let the steak rest for 10 minutes before slicing it against the grain. This will make the meat tender and juicy.

Note: I know it’s tempting to slice the meat right out of the oven, but trust me when I say you must let it rest for at least 10 minutes before doing so. Letting meat rest allows it to absorb all the juices and makes it so tender.

Amazing Steak Street Tacos

A plate of steak tacos from Alyssa Rivers' new cookbook. Alyssa Rivers of The Recipe Critic and "The Tried & True Cookbook"

Serves 6

Prep Time: 10 minutes + 1-2 hours to marinate

Cook Time: 7 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 17 minutes

"Satisfy your taco cravings with this mouthwatering street taco recipe. Bite-size flank steak is marinated in a flavorful sauce, cooked to juicy perfection, tucked into tortillas, and loaded with your favorite toppings. It’s a flavor-packed fiesta you won’t want to miss!"

Ingredients

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Juice of 1 lime

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1lb (450g) flank steak or skirt steak, cut into 1-in (2.5cm) pieces

6 - 8 small flour or corn tortillas

Optional toppings

Chopped Roma tomatoes, chopped red onion, diced avocado, chopped fresh cilantro, grated Cotija cheese

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, combine the soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice, garlic, cilantro, chili powder, cumin, salt, and black pepper.

2. Add the flank steak, cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 1 or 2 hours.

3. Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak and marinade, and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until the steak is no longer pink.

4. Evenly divide the steak among the tortillas, top with your desired toppings, and serve.

Crockpot Bourbon Chicken

"Tender and juicy chicken thighs simmered in a brown sugar bourbon sauce all day long. Your family will love this melt-in-your-mouth crockpot bourbon chicken. A classic New Orleans recipe made easy in the crockpot!"

Serves 6

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

1/3 cup bourbon, whiskey, apple juice, or chicken broth

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons cold water

Directions

Season the chicken thighs with salt & pepper on both sides and place them in the bottom of the crockpot.

In a medium bowl add the bourbon, brown sugar, soy sauce, and garlic. Stir well to combine. Pour over the chicken in the crockpot.

Cover with the lid and cook on low for 4 hours or high for 3 hours.

Add the cornstarch and water in a small bowl and whisk until combined. Whisk the cornstarch slurry into the sauce 30 minutes before the chicken is done cooking. This will thicken the sauce.

Enjoy the chicken over rice and garnish with green onions.

8-Can Chicken Taco Soup

A bowl of "8-Can Chicken Taco Soup" from Alyssa Rivers' new cookbook. Alyssa Rivers of The Recipe Critic and "The Tried & True Cookbook"

Serves 8

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

"You are going to fall in love with this quick and easy soup recipe. It’s packed full of flavor, the ingredients come right from your pantry, and it’s the perfect dinner when there’s no time to run to the grocery store but the family needs dinner now. I love topping it off with some extra veggies and tortilla strips for crunch."

Ingredients

1 (15oz/425g) can diced tomatoes

1 (15oz/425g) can corn, drained

1 (15oz/425g) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15oz/425g) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10.5oz/300g) can cream of chicken soup

1 (12oz/340g) can chicken breast, drained

1 (10oz/285g) can green enchilada sauce

1 (15oz/425g) can chicken broth

2 tbsp The Best Homemade Taco Seasoning (below), or 1 (1 oz/30g) packet

For the taco seasoning

1 tbsp chili powder

1/4 tsp each garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano

1/2 tsp sweet paprika

1 1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp each salt and freshly ground black pepper

Optional Toppings

Sliced black olives, avocado slices, tortilla strips, sour cream, lime wedges, fresh cilantro

Directions

To make the homemade taco seasoning: Makes 4 tablespoons. In a small bowl, combine the chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, sweet paprika, cumin, salt, and black pepper. Store in a tightly sealed jar in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight for up to 6 months.

1. In a large pan over medium-high heat, combine the diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, pinto beans, cream of chicken soup, chicken breast, green enchilada sauce, chicken broth, and taco seasoning.

2. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes.

3. Serve with your desired toppings.

Easy French Toast

A plate of French toast from Alyssa Rivers' new cookbook. Alyssa Rivers of The Recipe Critic and "The Tried & True Cookbook"

Serves 8

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

"This breakfast favorite is requested all the time at our house. Thick bread is dipped in a creamy mixture of milk, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla extract and lightly fried. Top it with maple syrup and berries of your choice, and every bite will taste like a little bit of heaven!"

Ingredients

4 eggs

2/3 cup 2% milk

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp vanilla extract

8 slices thick bread (Texas toast or French bread)

2 tbsp unsalted butter

Optional Toppings

Fresh berries, confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk until smooth. Add the cinnamon and vanilla extract, and whisk to combine.

2. Fully submerge each slice of bread in the egg mixture.

3. Preheat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the butter. When the butter has melted and the pan is hot, add the soaked bread in batches. Fry for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Flip over and cook on the other side for 2 minutes.

4. Top with fresh berries, confectioners’ sugar, and maple syrup, if using, or your favorite toppings, and serve.

