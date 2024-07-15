Thanks to National Ice Cream Day, scoop shops and some of your freezer aisle favorites will be serving up deals on delicious frozen treats to celebrate the sweet occasion.
The refrain from a hit 1920s jingle, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream," may still ring true for fans of all ages of the beloved dessert, but there's no need to scream since brands are openly offering plenty of promotions this July 21st.
Check out the snapshot of National Ice Cream Day deals below.
Free Dilly Bar at Dairy Queen
DQ is offering its Rewards members a one-day only freebie to cool down with a "dilly-lightful" treat on Sunday July 21.
The Dilly Bar, made with DQ vanilla soft serve encased in a chocolate coating and served on a popsicle stick, will be available for free with any DQ Rewards order of $1 or more, at participating U.S. locations where Dilly Bars are available.
Free pints from Salt & Straw
The Portland-based ice cream company is giving customers a free pint of ice cream with the purchase of three pints when ordering for local delivery, and with the purchase of five pints when ordering online for nationwide shipping.
The free pints of unique flavors made with locally sourced produce that will be available with the promo include 13 classics flavors with top favorites like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Chocolate Gooey Brownie, or Strawberry and Coconut Water Sherbet.
Van Leeuwen creates new Hello Kitty 50th anniversary ice cream flavor
Sanrio, the lifestyle brand known for Hello Kitty, partnered with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to serve up pints of Yummy Berry White Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream for one day only.
The Van Leeuwen x Hello Kitty flavor blends white chocolate ice cream with swirls of red raspberry jam and chunks of truffle brownies.
And in an effort to underscore Hello Kitty’s themes of friendship and kindness, both companies will donate 50% of the profits to kindness.org.
There will be a pop-up event in New York City's Tribeca Van Leeuwen location on Sunday the 21st offering the feature flavor by the scoops, along with Hello Kitty-themed sundaes and shakes.
20% off all McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams pints
From July 19 to July 21, customers can enjoy 20% off all pints ordered on McConnell's website with the discount applied automatically at checkout and nationwide shipping.
The family-owned artisanal ice cream purveyor’s small-batch ice creams are made with locally sourced ingredients and offer flavors that range from classic Vanilla Bean and Coffee to innovative new creations like the latest collaboration with See’s Candies.
Flavor discounts on Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
From July 20 through August 2, five limited-time flavors will be just $8 a pint, 33% off, while supplies last.
The flavors include Nebula Berry, Cosmic Bloom, Purple Star Born, Supermoon, and Fluffernutter Pie.
Jeni’s Splendid Rewards members will have early access starting on July 19.
Talenti sorbetto sundae
While some people fear the so-called "Sunday Scaries," Talenti has a solution for National Ice Cream Day that this year falls on the final weekend day.
The new Talenti "Case of the Mondaes" kit comes with strawberry sorbetto, De Soi Très Rosé Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Aperitif, freeze dried strawberry slices, white chocolate shavings, and freeze-dried edible flowers.
Starting Monday July 15, the new Talenti kit will be available on DoorDash in New York City, Chicago and Dallas. And on Sunday July 21, Talenti will release a limited number of free cases to celebrate the food holiday.
Free scoops of collab flavor from Organic Valley and Sugar Hill Creamery
To celebrate the launch on Sunday, the first 100 customers at all five Sugar Hill Creamery locations in New York City can snag a free scoop of Organic Valley and Sugar Hill Creamery's sweet corn vanilla custard with locally sourced wild plum gelée swirl.
The limited-time flavor, created by Nick Larsen, who grew up on a family farm in Iowa where his grandfather planted an acre of sweet corn each year, will also be available through Wednesday, July 31.