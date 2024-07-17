If you've ever wondered what grocery stores do with leftover foods such as pre-made salads, baked goods or produce at its peak ripeness, Whole Foods Market has an answer that aims to reduce food waste and, at the same time, help shoppers cash in on some serious savings.
The Austin, Texas-based supermarket chain is pioneering a nationwide partnership with Too Good To Go that will help stop good food from going to waste and give customers a deep discount on ready-to-go bags of groceries.
"We know that the best way to reduce food waste is to prevent it from happening in the first place," Caitlin Leibert, vice president of sustainability at Whole Foods, told "Good Morning America," ahead of Wednesday's launch. "Our collaboration with Too Good to Go builds on our existing work of finding new and innovative ways to keep food waste out of landfills while continuing to provide our customers with access to high quality food at a great value as part of our purpose to nourish people and the planet."
Chris MacAulay, vice president of North American operations at Too Good To Go, added that this collaboration is "a significant step forward in our mission to reduce food waste across the U.S."
Whole Foods Market is the latest food distributor partner for the B-Corp certified social impact company, which was founded in Denmark and works with over 160,000 partners in Europe and North America, from coffee chains to restaurants.
"Together, we are setting a new standard for sustainable practices in the retail industry and making meaningful strides toward a more sustainable food system," MacAulay told "GMA," adding an open invite for "everyone to join us in this important effort."
The latest collaboration seeks to positively impact the environment and provides customers with access to high-quality fresh food at lower costs.
How to save on bags of groceries at Whole Foods with Too Good To Go
Starting Wednesday, shoppers will be able to purchase what the social impact company calls "Surprise Bags" filled with pre-selected surplus food items at more than 450 Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. through the Too Good To Go app.
Customers can choose between either Prepared Foods Surprise Bags, which will contain items like soups and ready-to-eat meals, priced at $9.99 for a $30 value, or Bakery Surprise Bags that feature breads, muffins, scones and cookies priced at $6.99 for a $21 value.
To start rescuing surplus food from Whole Foods Market, customers can download the Too Good To Go app, which is available on both iOS and Android platforms.
With more than 100 million registered users globally, the Too Good To Go marketplace is a tool to connect businesses with hyper-engaged communities interested in saving food from being wasted.
Both companies joined forces as part of a broader collective effort to address global food waste and plan to help save millions of meals annually, ensuring that more people can enjoy wholesome food while minimizing environmental impact.