Chef Erica Blaire Roby was crowned champion of Food Network's "Master of 'Cue" for her pitmaster barbecue skills.

With season underway, Roby joined "GMA3" to share her juicy rib recipe, complete with a Down Home Rub and BBQ Sauce -- a recipe she said is guaranteed to be a winner at any tailgate.

Check out the recipe below.

Tailgating Ribs

BlueSmokeBlaire via Instagram Chef Erica Blaire Roby is seen in an undated promotional image.

Serves 6-8 people

Ingredients

3 racks trimmed baby back ribs or spareribs

12 ounces Down Home Rub (recipe below)

2 cups BBQ Sauce (recipe below)

1 cup yellow mustard

1/2 cup apple juice

Foil

Down Home Rub

1/2 cup smoked paprika

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup cane sugar

1/4 cup granulated garlic

2 tablespoons mustard powder

2 tablespoons coarse black pepper

1 tablespoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon cornstarch

BBQ Sauce

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon liquid smoke

1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice



Directions



In a large bowl, combine all of the Down Home Rub ingredients until uniform.



In a medium saucepan, combine all BBQ Sauce ingredients and stir.



Remove ribs from the package and pat both sides dry with a paper towel.



Remove the membrane from the back of the ribs. This can be done by using a paper towel and pulling upwards or you can simply score the membrane with a knife and leave it on.



Apply a thin layer of mustard on the front and back sides of the ribs.



Generously sprinkle the Down Home Rub on both sides and along the edges of the ribs.



Place seasoned ribs on the grill or oven at 275 F for 3 hours. Check the color every hour. The ribs should turn a beautiful mahogany color. Use a spray bottle and lightly spritz water or apple juice on the ribs to speed up this process.



Remove ribs and wrap tightly in foil. Open one end and pour 3 tablespoons of apple juice into each foil pack and reseal it.



Place the foiled ribs back on the grill or smoker or in the oven for 2 more hours or until the internal meat temperature reaches 206 F. Note: never place your ribs over direct fire.



While the ribs are on the grill, heat BBQ Sauce on medium until small bubbles begin to form. Reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat.



Remove the ribs from foil and allow the steam to escape. Discard used foil and the liquid.

Use a basting brush to cover the ribs with a light coating of the BBQ Sauce. Place back on the grill or in the oven for 10 minutes.



Cut and enjoy!

