Scottie Scheffler will serve his dad's ravioli at Masters Champions dinner, yes, the dish that injured his hand
You can't spell Scheffler without chef, but after his pasta-making induced hand injury earlier this season, the reigning Masters champion certainly won't be required in the kitchen for the annual Champions dinner -- but that didn't stop him from serving his dad's now-famous ravioli on the menu.
The Masters unveiled the six-course menu on Wednesday set by Scottie Scheffler for the iconic Masters Club dinner to be held April 8, following the second day of practice rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.
The two-time green jacket winner who won the prestigious major for the second time in three years last April -- beating Sweden's Ludvig Åberg by four strokes -- will again lean into his Texas roots, with strikingly similar selections to his 2023 menu.
Scottie Scheffler sets menu for 2025 Masters Champions Dinner
The World No.1 first revealed on the "Golfs Subpar" podcast last fall that he contemplated plating up "the same exact menu," adding "It was pretty good. It's all my favorite foods. I don't know really what I could do differently."
And with the big reveal on Wednesday, there's one standout dish that's different -- his dad's ravioli bites -- an obvious nod to the dish he made from scratch over the holidays that led to his hand injury and a delayed start to Scheffler's 2025 season.
Attendees will experience culinary déjà vu with the other two appetizers of cheeseburger sliders served Scottie-style -- which as seen in the Masters Instagram video includes french fries atop the patty tucked under the top sesame seed bun, a slice of tomato and shredded lettuce -- and firecracker shrimp with sweet Thai chili and Sriracha mayo, both of which Scheffler's served in 2023.
The first course to follow is a Texas-style chili, with cheddar cheese, jalapanos and corn chips.
Diners will be offered a choice of Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish for the main course, served alongside family-style cac and cheese, jalapeño creamed corn, soy glazed Brussels sprouts, and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes.
To cap off the meal, Scheffler's dessert of choice is a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream.