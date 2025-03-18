Taste of the Masters is back! Golf fans can now order azalea cocktails, pimento cheese just like Augusta National
The Masters is a tradition unlike any other, and whether you're an avid patron lucky enough to attend the hallowed grounds at Augusta National Golf Club, or a golf fan that plans to watch all the action from the comfort of home, enjoying a taste of the delicious concessions are a non-negotiable way to mark the first major of the PGA season.
Timeless concessions of pimento cheese, pork bar-b-que and other food and beverage staples sold during the tournament are now available for nationwide delivery for fans to host a Taste of The Masters at home.
Taste of The Masters kits with azalea cocktail mix, pimento cheese and more Augusta National concessions on sale now
For the 2025 Masters Tournament, Goldbelly partnered with The Masters to create three Taste of the Masters hosting kits, including a new limited edition Azalea Kit that brings the signature cocktail, inspired by Augusta’s iconic flowers, made with lemon zest, dark cherry and pomegranate.
The Classics Kit serves an iconic Masters meal to complement your Tournament viewing. Celebrate the 2025 Masters with our signature pimento cheese, snacks, souvenir cups and hosting materials delivered to your door, allowing you to recreate the patron experience and enjoy the authentic concessions served at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Classics Kit
This option includes pimento cheese, potato chips, mini chocolate MoonPies, plus 2025 Tournament souvenir cups and hosting accessories. The kit serves 4 to 6 people and costs $99.95 with free shipping, available online now.
Limited Edition Azalea Kit
The new non-alcoholic Azalea cocktail mix -- which has long been enjoyed as the signature cocktail of the Masters made with vodka -- serves six people and comes with Masters cups, coasters, a cocktail jigger and custom stirrers. This refreshing spring drink can be enjoyed as is or mixed with vodka to recreate the traditional sipper. This cocktail kit costs $64.95 and includes free shipping, but is currently sold out.
The Large Hosting Kit
This feast for 12 to 14 people costs $184.95 and features pimento cheese, pork bar-b-que, egg salad, BBQ potato chips, chocolate chip cookies and Georgia pecan caramel popcorn, plus 2025 Tournament souvenir cups and hosting accessories. Click here to order the kit set to arrive by April 3.
More taste of The Masters recipes to recreate at home, including the iconic Azalea coctkail
Although the famed cocktail is currently sold out, Augusta National previously shared its recipe for the signature springtime sipper. Check out the full recipe and gather the ingredients early to batch the beverage ahead of the tournament.
Ingredients
Ice
1 1/4 oz vodka
5 oz lemonade
1/2 oz grenadine
Garnish with cherry & orange slice
When is the 2025 Masters Tournament?
The practice rounds of the first major of the PGA Tour will get underway at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday April 7 with the first round on Thursday, April 10 through Masters Sunday on April 13.