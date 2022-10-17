Staff at a ramen restaurant in California dress like Power Rangers one day a week and over the weekend the front-of-house team sprang into action like real-life heroes.
Ploi Pirapoken, recalled the moment while dining at Noka Ramen in Oakland, California, when a woman ran inside seeking help to ward off an apparent attacker.
"All of the servers, slash power rangers were moving towards the scene to help one another out," Ploi told ABC News San Francisco station KGO, about the woman who was allegedly being choked by a man. "The patrons started getting involved in a way that was supporting and making sure everyone was safe."
Pirapoken detailed the incident on Twitter in a now-viral thread.
In her tweets, Pirapoken said the man allegedly started using racial slurs and ran towards the kitchen when the employee dressed as the yellow Power Ranger grabbed him by the collar to drag him out of the restaurant.
The staff, according to Pirapoken's account, ended up piling onto the man until police arrived.
According to KGO, Oakland police detained the man. Police said they believed he was undergoing a mental health crisis and was transported for medical attention.
The Thai-owned restaurant did not immediately respond to "Good Morning America's" request for comment, but did share an update on social media.
"Like our heroic namesakes, it’s not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It’s who and what we are inside that empowers us," the restaurant wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the staff in costume. "While we’re proud of our team for going above and beyond in our time of need, we would like to assure our guests that this event is an anomaly at our restaurant. The safety of our guests and employees is of utmost importance to us. We are fully cooperating with the police in identifying the individual involved."