Before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, two top chefs are going head to head with their best tailgate nacho recipes to represent the beloved flavors and foods central to this year's big game in New Orleans.
"Top Chef" season 16 winner Kelsey Barnard Clark -- the first southern chef to earn the coveted culinary competition title -- joined "Good Morning America" on Friday with Iron Chef, Food Network host and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian to take on a classic game day appetizer with their own signature spins.
The author of "Southern Get-Togethers" created something inspired by the host city with a hearty helping of shrimp po'boy nachos, while the City Harvest Food Council chair made a riff on the south Philly staple, cheesesteak nachos.
Check out their full recipes below and recreate the dishes for your own Super Bowl watch party this weekend.
Philly Cheesesteak Nachos
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
1 red bell pepper, sliced thin
1 green bell pepper, sliced thin
1 medium yellow onion, sliced thin
Extra virgin olive oil, as needed
1-2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
One 8 to 10-ounce bag bagel chips
1 1/2 pounds boneless short ribs, frozen and shaved thin (you can ask your butcher to do this)
6-8 slices provolone cheese
6-8 ounces white American cheese, grated
1 jar pepperoncini peppers
1 bunch scallions, sliced thin
Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Heat olive oil in a griddle pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced onions and bell peppers, and saute for 10 minutes. Once they have developed some color, season generously with salt and black pepper, then lower the heat slightly.
Continue cooking, adding a splash of water if the vegetables begin to brown too much. Cook until very tender, 15-20 minutes more.
Add red wine vinegar, stir, taste and adjust the seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.
Remove vegetables from the pan and set aside on a sheet pan.
Lightly coat the griddle or pan with more olive oil and increase the heat back to medium-high. Evenly distribute the meat on the griddle and season generously with salt and pepper.
Cook, pressing down and pulling slices apart using two heavy-duty metal spatulas, until the meat is halfway cooked through. Then, cook undisturbed until the meat is browned and crisp underneath, about 4 minutes. Transfer the meat to the sheet pan with the vegetables.
On another half-sheet tray, spread the bagel chips in one even layer.
Evenly distribute the cooked meat and vegetables over the bagel chips, followed by the cheese. Make sure some of the meat and vegetables are still exposed. Pro tip: drizzle any remaining juices from the pan over the nachos at this point.
Place in the oven and cook until the cheese is fully melted, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, thinly slice about 5 pepperoncini peppers and the scallions.
Remove the nachos from the oven and top with pepperoncini, scallions, and a bit of the liquid from the pepperoncini jar. Serve while hot.
Recipe reprinted courtesy of Geoffrey Zakarian
Po'boy Nachos
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
1 1/2 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 loaf French bread, sliced into 1/8-inch crostini, toasted with olive oil salt and pepper
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 cup chopped green onions
1 cup chopped parsley leaves
1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves
1/2 head iceberg lettuce, shredded very thin
1 lemon, cut in wedges
Marinade
3 cups buttermilk
1/2 cup dill or kosher pickle juice
6-8 dashes hot sauce (I like Crystal or Tabasco)
Dredge
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cups fine ground cornmeal
1/4 cup cornstarch
2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning (Old Bay preferably)
1 tablespoon Tajin seasoning + more for finishing
4 cups canola oil for frying
Remoulade
2 cloves garlic
1/4 cup chopped yellow onion
1/4 cup chopped celery
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
6-8 dashes hot sauce
1/4 teaspoon horseradish
2 tablespoons fresh parsley
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons ground black pepper
1/2 cup buttermilk
Directions
Place seafood in buttermilk, pickle juice and hot sauce for at least 1 hour or up to overnight.
Heat a fryer or a deep pot halfway filled with oil to 350 F.
In a medium sized bowl, stir together dredge mix until combined.
Dredge the seafood as follows: Using your left hand, remove seafood one piece at a time from buttermilk brine, shaking lightly to ensure all excess liquid has fallen off. With your right hand, place seafood in dry mix, pressing lightly and turning to be sure fish is completely coated. Shake seafood lightly, letting excess flour fall off, and place on a plate to the side. Repeat until all shrimp is dredged.
Deep fry for approximately 2-3 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Place on a tray with a rack or paper towels to absorb excess grease. Sprinkle with salt.
For remoulade sauce: Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree until completely smooth. Taste and season with salt.
To assemble: Place crostini on a tray, then top with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, then drizzle all over with remoulade. Top with herbs and squeeze lemon over just before serving.
Recipe reprinted courtesy of chef Kelsey Barnard Clark.