Chicken wings, seven-layer dip, pigs in a blanket and other classic game day snacks are synonymous with Super Bowl Sunday for good reason.
Whether you're going to a Super Bowl party for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles rematch or just in it for the commercials and snacks, crowd-pleasing appetizers are always a win during the big game.
To help craft a foolproof culinary game plan ahead of kickoff in New Orleans on Feb. 9., "Good Morning America" rounded up some of the top trending Super Bowl recipes around the U.S., according to search data from Google Trends, to add to your football festivities.
Easy Super Bowl appetizers for the Chiefs, Eagles big game
While a charcuterie board is always a great grazing option on game day, with easy ways to make it football-themed -- like arranging cured meats into the shape of a football or turning vegetables into a goal post -- there are plenty of additional buzzed-about dishes to make for Super Bowl LIX.
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
Food blogger Maya Krampf previously shared her simple method for the classic game day appetizer with "GMA" from Wholesome Yum, which takes just five minutes to prep and offers endless options for seasoning and sauces.
Check it out here.
Crispy Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings
KaleJunkie creator and cookbook author Nicole Modic jazzed up a game day classic that she shared with "GMA" ahead of the Super Bowl and reminded home cooks of the real secret to "super crunchy wings -- coating the chicken with baking powder."
"The skin gets nice and crunchy and withstands any sauce without getting soggy," she said.
Ingredients
2 lbs chicken wings1 tablespooon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (more for spicier!)
1/3 cups butter, unsalted
8 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, freshly grated
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Line 1 or 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper or foil. Pat dry the chicken wings with paper towels. This is super important.
Place wings in a large bowl and toss with the seasonings until evenly coated.
Lay the wings in a single layer on the baking sheet, making sure they aren’t touching. Bake for 40-45 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown and crispy.
Remove tray/s from oven. In a large pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the minced garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant, being careful not to burn it. Remove from heat.
Toss wings in the garlic butter and coat well.
Add freshly grated parmesan cheese on top and toss again.
Garnish with fresh parsley and plate as desired. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Pigs in a blanket
Grab a pack of Lit'l Smokies and crescent roll dough to make this popular two-ingredient game day favorite. Or, check out Carla Hall's vegetarian version here.
Loaded Chicken Nachos
Food blogger, cookbook author and recipe developer Nicole Modic shared her shredded chicken sheet tray nachos recipe, which is perfect for the big game.
Ingredients
For the chicken:
2 cups rotisserie chicken, cooked and shredded
1 teaspoon coconut sugar
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
For the corn salsa:
1 cup frozen corn, cooked
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered or diced
3 tablespoons red onions, diced
3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
1 lime, juiced and zested
Sea salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
For serving:
1 bag tortilla chips
8-10 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated
Marinated red onions
Directions
See video above.
Jalapeño Poppers
Food creator, recipe developer and TV host Jaymee Sire's air fryer bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers are the perfect spicy and salty snack for the big game.
Total time: 30 minutes
Yield: 10 large or 20 small jalapeño poppers
Ingredients
5 large jalapeños (or 10 small-to-medium jalapeños)
4 to 6 ounces cream cheese, softened slightly
10 slices thick-cut bacon
1/4 cup chopped cilantro (optional)
Juice from 1/2 lime (optional)
Directions
Preheat an air fryer to 375 F.
Slice each jalapeño in half lengthwise and remove the ribs and seeds. Using a small rubber spatula or spoon, fill the jalapeño halves with the cream cheese. If using large jalapeños, wrap each half with one slice of the bacon, tucking in the ends. (If using smaller jalapeños, cut each slice of bacon in half crosswise before wrapping.)
Place the jalapeños cream cheese side up in a single layer in the air fryer and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the bacon is cooked through and crispy.
Allow to cool slightly and sprinkle with the cilantro and lime juice, if using, and serve!
Note:
A pointy, serrated grapefruit spoon is great for removing the ribs and seeds from chiles. If using the oven, preheat to 400 F. Bake the wrapped jalapeños in an oven-safe dish for 45 to 60 minutes, or until the bacon is cooked through and crispy.
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
Fans in Philadelphia have the ultimate luxury of ordering a fresh cheesesteak from their favorite local spot, but for anyone cheering on the Eagles from afar and craving the City of Brotherly Love's staple sandwich, you can recreate the same taste at home and swap larger hoagie rolls out for slider buns or mini rolls to make a smaller, appetizer-friendly version.
Here's the full recipe for The Original Pat's King of Steaks Philadelphia Cheesesteak that Frankie E. Olivieri previously shared on "GMA3."
Ingredients
For appetizer-size, use slider buns or mini rolls
24 ounces thin-sliced rib-eye or eye-roll steak
6 tablespoons soybean oil
American or provolone cheese (amount is up to you!)
4 crusty Italian rolls
1 large Spanish onion
Optional
Sweet green and red peppers, sauteed in oil
Mushrooms sauteed in oil
Directions
Heat an iron skillet or a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add 3 tablespoons of oil to the pan and saute the onions to desired doneness.
Remove the onions. Add the remaining oil and saute the slices of meat quickly on both sides.
Melt the cheese in a double boiler or in the microwave.
Place the meat into the rolls.
Add onions (optional), and pour the cheese on top.
Garnish with hot or fried sweet peppers, mushrooms and ketchup.
How to save money on Super Bowl food
The annual Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute Super Bowl Food Report showed that while food prices are in flux, there are some silver linings for fans to save on certain products for any big game menu planning.
With chicken wings up by 7%, according to the report, if the go-to appetizer is less appealing or out of budget, check out these simple tips and swaps.
Savings tips for Super Bowl grocery shopping
- Select a balance of highs and lows from the seesaw of prices to balance your game-day spend.
- Prepare by hand as much as possible to avoid the higher labor-cost markup of prepared foods.
- Don't shy away from shrimp, which is down 4% in price.
- Get onboard the health wagon and find creative recipes for broccoli, because prices for the green crowned veggie are down 7%.
An earlier version of this story was first published Feb. 5, 2025.