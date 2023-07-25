Who doesn't love a good cheesesteak?
Frankie E. Olivieri from the original Pat's King of Steaks recently dropped by "GMA3" to share how to make a Philly cheesesteak for those who can't make it to south Philadelphia, where the historic eatery is based.
Scroll below to check it out!
The Original Pat's King of Steaks Philadelphia Cheesesteak Recipe
Ingredients
24 ounces thin-sliced rib-eye or eye-roll steak
6 tablespoons soybean oil
American or provolone cheese (amount is up to you!)
4 crusty Italian rolls
1 large Spanish onion
Optional
Sweet green and red peppers, sauteed in oil
Mushrooms sauteed in oil
Directions
Heat an iron skillet or a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add 3 tablespoons of oil to the pan and saute the onions to desired doneness.
Remove the onions. Add the remaining oil and saute the slices of meat quickly on both sides.
Melt the cheese in a double boiler or in the microwave.
Place 6 ounces of the meat into the rolls.
Add onions (optional), and pour the cheese on top.
Garnish with hot or fried sweet peppers, mushrooms and ketchup.
Put on the theme song to the first "Rocky" movie and enjoy!