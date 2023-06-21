"While picanha is 'Queen of All Meats,' many say ribeye steak is king! I somewhat agree because ribeye provides the best bite on the cow -- I am talking about the spinalis dorsi, also known as the ribeye cap," Tosta wrote in the cookbook. "When I was young, I would eat all the steak but save the cap as my last bite. Man, is it good! It's amazing! Here is one of the best ways to make it."