Summer is officially here, and for food fans that means everything from simple recipes that let seasonality shine with farmers market-fresh produce to getting outside and firing up a grill to achieve perfectly barbecued proteins.
Gustavo Tosta, who goes by Guga on his popular social media channels, has harnessed his energetic approach to all things barbecue in his debut cookbook, "Guga: Breaking the Barbecue Rules."
Despite past public culinary missteps -- such as covering a beautiful wagyu steak in Nutella on TikTok, which prompted a fiery reaction from acclaimed chef Gordon Ramsay and garnered over 30 million views -- Tosta has persevered in the space in an attempt to teach other home cooks how to make classic and adventurous barbecue recipes.
His new book is filled with 100 recipes that range from classic smoking and grilling recipes to complimentary savory side dishes with a Brazilian flare.
Tosta joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday and shared some recipes from his new book, below.
Roasted Garlic Ribeye
"While picanha is 'Queen of All Meats,' many say ribeye steak is king! I somewhat agree because ribeye provides the best bite on the cow -- I am talking about the spinalis dorsi, also known as the ribeye cap," Tosta wrote in the cookbook. "When I was young, I would eat all the steak but save the cap as my last bite. Man, is it good! It's amazing! Here is one of the best ways to make it."
PREP: 1 hour 15 minutes
COOK: 30 minutes
REST: 5 to 10 minutes
SERVES: 2
Ingredients
Two 1-pound (454-gram) ribeye steaks, each about 1 1/2 inches (3.75 centimeters) thick
Coarse kosher salt
Ground black pepper
Granulated garlic
5 sprigs fresh thyme, divided
1 tablespoon grapeseed or avocado oil
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 garlic cloves
For the garlic compound butter:
2 large garlic heads
Olive oil
Coarse kosher salt
Ground black pepper
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon dried parsley
Directions
PREP AND SEASONING
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F (190 C).
2. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels. Liberally season all sides with kosher salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Tightly wrap the steaks in plastic wrap and transfer to the fridge to rest.
3. Begin making the compound butter by slicing the tops from the garlic heads to expose a small portion of the cloves. Drizzle olive oil over the top of the heads and then season with kosher salt and black pepper.
4. Loosely wrap the trimmed garlic heads in aluminum foil. Bake for 40 minutes to 1 hour, checking the heads every 10 minutes to ensure they aren't burning. When the heads have a nice golden-brown color, remove them from the oven.
5. Carefully squeeze the heads to expel the cloves out onto a plate. Mash with a fork until a paste is formed. Allow to cool for 10 minutes.
6. Using the fork, combine the softened butter with the garlic paste and then add the dried parsley. Mash again until well combined. Place the butter on a sheet of plastic wrap. Mold the butter into a log and then transfer it to the fridge to set.
LET'S DO IT!
1. Set up the grill for two-zone cooking. Preheat to 250 F (121 C). Remove the steaks from the fridge.
2. Tie 2 thyme sprigs together with butcher's twine. Repeat with 2 more sprigs. Place the steaks over indirect heat, and then place the thyme sprigs on top of the steaks.
3. Grill for 20 minutes, turning the steaks occasionally, while moving the thyme sprigs to the top sides of the steaks, until the internal temperature reaches 120 F (49 C).
4. Preheat a cast-iron skillet over direct heat. When the skillet begins to smoke, add the grapeseed oil.
5. Place the steaks in the hot skillet and sear for 1 minute per side. Flip the steaks once more, and then move the skillet over to the indirect heat. Add the butter, remaining thyme sprig, and garlic cloves to the hot skillet. (If you have too much rendered fat after the first sear, remove the steaks and clean the skillet before adding the butter, thyme, and garlic.)
6. Wearing heat protective gloves, tilt the pan and then use a large spoon to baste the steaks in the butter continuously for 1 minute per side or until golden brown. (Be careful not to burn the butter! It's OK to have brown butter, but not black [burnt] butter.)
7. Transfer the steaks from the skillet to a cutting board to rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Top each steak with 1 tablespoon of the roasted garlic compound butter.
8. Use a knife to separate the eye from the cap and then remove any silver skin from cap. Slice the eye and cap into 1/2-inch (1.25-centimeter) slices and serve.
Chef tips:
Adding compound butter onto the steak gives richness to the meat and brings out a buttery and nutty flavor. If your steak is lean use more butter. Fattier steaks use less.
Use fresh thyme and rosemary bunches to perfume and give the meat more flavor.
Cook steak for 3 to 8 minutes on each side depending on thickness and heat. But always use a thermometer and finish in cast iron skillet or hot charcoal grill.
Smoked Mac and Cheese
"Everyone loves mac and cheese and this one will be no different. The hints of smoky flavor from both the cheese and the smoker make this one amazing! And of course, you know it's going to be extra cheesy!"
PREP: 20 minutes
COOK: 30 minutes
SERVES: 2 to 4
Ingredients
16 ounces (454 grams) box small shell pasta
3 tablespoons butter
5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk (plus more, if needed)
1 teaspoons ground nutmeg
4 tablespoons cream cheese
2 cups shredded mild cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese
Coarse kosher salt, to taste
1 cup shredded mozzarella
PREP AND SEASONING
1. Cook the pasta per package instructions. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Set aside.
2. Begin making the cheese sauce by melting the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook until the mixture begins to smell like pie dough.
3. Add the milk, whisking continuously until the sauce thickens. Add the nutmeg, cream cheese, cheddar, and smoked Gouda. Stir continuously until the cheese is fully melted. (Add additional milk in small amounts if the sauce becomes too thick.)
LET'S DO IT!
1. Preheat the smoker to 350 F (177 C).
2. Add the sauce to the bowl with the pasta, and then toss to coat. Season to taste with kosher salt.
3. Transfer the mixture to a large baking dish. Sprinkle the mozzarella over the top.
4. Place the dish in the smoker. Smoke until the cheese is nice and melted, about 30 minutes. Serve warm.
Chef tips:
Create a creamier texture in the mac and cheese using smoked salt for even more smoky flavor.
Adding smoked paprika and smoked Gouda brings out a smokiness to the dish.
Pão de queijo - (Brazilian cheese bread)
"From my hometown in Brazil, Uberaba, Minas Gerais, I bring you the world-famous Pão de Queijo, also known as Brazilian cheese bread. This bread is made in just about every Brazilian churrascaria (a Brazilian-style steak restaurant). It’s easy to make and is really an amazing recipe!"
PREP: 10 minutes
COOK: 30 minutes
SERVES: 5
Ingredients2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup vegetable oil
5 cups tapioca starch
2 tsp fine table salt
2 large eggs
2 cups shredded mozzarella
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
PREP AND SEASONING
1. Combine the milk and vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring just to a boil, and then remove from the heat.
2. Combine the tapioca starch and salt in a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer.
3. Begin mixing the tapioca starch and salt with a hand mixer or stand mixer while slowly adding the milk–vegetable oil mixture. Add the eggs and continue mixing until the ingredients are combined.
4. Add the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Stir until a dough is formed.
LET’S DO IT!
1. Preheat the oven to 325°F (163°C).
2. Line a large baking tray with aluminum foil. Spray a light layer of nonstick cooking spray onto the foil.
3. Using two spoons, form the dough into small balls, and then place the balls on the prepared baking tray.
4. Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly golden brown. (This bread will last up to 6 months in the freezer.)
Recipes reprinted with permission courtesy of Penguin Random House from "Guga: Breaking the Barbecue Rules."