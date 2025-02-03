The stage is set for an epic Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and whether you're cheering for a three-peat or just watching for the commercials, brands are serving up serious deals for fans to score savings this Super Bowl Sunday on favorites from chicken wings to pizza.
Below, check out a list of deals from fast food chains to convenience stores and more offering promotions now through Feb. 9.
7-Eleven Super Bowl Deals
7-Eleven is delivering game day celebrations in the form of a free pizza when customers use the 7NOW Delivery app.
Other big game deals on the convenience store's app include:
- BOGO Pizza: Buy one large pizza, get one free on Sunday, Feb. 9.
- $20 Off $30: Save big on snacks and beverages with the promo code "BIGGAME."
- $5 Off Beer: Enjoy $5 off a large beer pack.
Delivery is available nationwide with real-time tracking to ensure orders are delivered within approximately 30 minutes.
Chipotle codes for free food during Super Bowl LIX
Chipotle will be sharing codes on social media throughout the game as the events on the gridiron unfold for at-the-ready fans to redeem free food items.
Whether there's a successful fourth down conversion or an extra-point kick, the restaurant chain will share a code for customers to redeem a free entree by texting the code to 888-222 for a chance to win.
The limited-time promo has a maximum of 50,000 customers, so each code dropped will be increasingly limited.
Popeyes free chicken sandwiches, tequila coupons
For anyone outside of the participating locations serving up the new Championship Lineup Menu, customers can redeem a buy one, get one free chicken sandwich deal when purchasing a la carte from Popeyes on UberEats.
Plus, ahead of the big game, the fast food chain will also be serving a $5 code to redeem on Tequila Don Julio now through Super Bowl Sunday. Promotional terms apply.
Applebee's free boneless wings with purchase
The neighborhood bar and grill restaurant chain will throw in 20 boneless wings for any online orders with a minimum $40 purchase. Simply use the code SBWINGS25 at checkout to redeem.
Buffalo Wild Wings Super Bowl overtime promo
For the seventh consecutive season, if the big game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will give away six free wings to all customers who redeem the deal in-person on Monday, Feb. 24, between 2 and 5 p.m.
This story will be updated continually as more deals become available.