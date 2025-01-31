As football fans pack into the Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX, concession stands and catered suites alike will have ample amounts of game day bites, and the team behind the culinary magic is sharing some of its recipes for you to recreate at home.
As the Kansas City Chiefs look to "three-peat" against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, Super Bowl LIX marks the 16th Super Bowl for the culinary and hospitality pros at Sodexo Live! -- the most of any concessionaires.
Super Bowl stadium food by the numbers
Sodexo Live! shared some astonishing stats with "Good Morning America," like the order for more than 50,000 baguettes from local Leidenheimer Baking Co. for the iconic New Orleans staple, po' boy sandwiches.
Plus, this year the specialty event food service group is set to feed more than 62,000 fans in the Big Easy on game day.
To get a taste of the festive big game fare, Sodexo Live! offered five recipes packed with some classic New Orleans flare to set a menu lineup that's sure to keep fans happy no matter who wins the Chiefs, Eagles rematch.
Super Bowl Seafood Nachos
Ingredients
1 bag of tortilla chips
1 can of nacho cheese sauce
4 ounces crawfish
4 ounces shrimp
1 bunch of cilantro
Guacamole (store bought is fine or you can mash one avocado with cilantro, lime juice and salt to taste)
Pico de gallo (store bought is fine or if you'd like to make it, the below yields 10 ounces):
2 large tomatoes
1/4 red onion, diced
3 ounces jalapeno minced
1 cup of garlic minced
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 ounce kosher salt
Cilantro to taste
Directions
Warm nacho sauce in another bowl to desired temperature.
Cook and add shrimp to nacho sauce.
Can save some shrimp to saute with preferred seasoning to additionally place on to of the final product, or can just mix all shrimp in with the sauce at the beginning.
Put a handful of chips in a bowl and top with sauce and extra shrimp if desired.
Top with guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro garnish.
Gumbo & Rice
Ingredients
For the roux:
1 cup all-purpose flour, heaping
2/3 cup oil (vegetable or canola oil)
For the gumbo
1 bunch celery, diced, leaves and all
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 large yellow onion, diced
1 bunch green onions, finely chopped
1 bunch fresh chopped parsley, finely chopped
2-3 cloves garlic
1-2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
6-8 cups chicken broth
12 ounce package andouille sausages , sliced into "coins")
Chicken thighs
Hot cooked white rice for serving
Directions
Make the roux: In a large, heavy bottom stock pot combine flour and oil. Cook on medium-low heat, stirring constantly for 30-45 minutes. When it's finished it should be as dark as chocolate and have a soft, "cookie dough" like consistency. Brown the sausage.
In a separate skillet on medium-high heat place the sausage slices in one layer in the pan. Brown them well on one side (2-3 minutes). Remove.
Cook the vegetables in broth.
Add 1/2 cup of the chicken broth to the hot skillet that had the sausage to deglaze the pan. Pour the broth and drippings into your large soup pot.
Add remaining 5 1/2 cups of chicken broth. Add veggies, parsley, garlic and roux to the pot and stir well.
Bring to a boil over medium heat and boil for 5-7 minutes, or until the vegetables are slightly tender. Stir in Cajun seasoning, to taste.
Add meat. Add chicken and sausage.
Taste and serve. At this point taste it and add more seasonings to your liking -- salt, pepper, chicken bouillon paste, garlic. Serve over cooked white rice.
Muffuletta Sandwich
Ingredients
1 10-inch round Italian bread
1 cup olive salad
1/4 pound capicola or deli ham, 4-6 slices
1/4 pound Genoa salami, 6-8 slices
1/4 pound mortadella, 4-6 slices
1/8 pound sliced mozzarella, 3-4 thin slices
1/8 pound provolone, 3-4 thin slices
Directions
Slice the round bread in half horizontally and open it on a flat surface.
Brush both inner sides of the bread with oil from the Olive Salad or extra virgin olive oil, go a little heavier on the bottom.
Begin layering the ham, salami, and mortadella on the bottom half of the bread. Top with all cheese.
Add the olive salad from the center out and spread it, leaving about a half-inch around the edge. Place the top half of the bread over the olive mixture and press down to let the bread absorb the olive salad juices.
Using a bread knife, slice the round sandwich into 4 to 6 wedges.
Surf & Turf Po' Boy
Ingredients
1 each 10-inch pistolet bread
1 fluid ounce Ken's Remoulade
1 teaspoon capers, chopped
1 ounce banana peppers, chopped
3 ounces shredded lettuce
1 ounce red cabbage, shredded
3 slices of tomato
8 ounces braised beef short rib (smoked)
5 shrimp
1 cup seasoned flour
1 cup liquid egg whites
1 cup Tony Chachere's fish fry mix
2 ounces Mornay sauce
1 teaspoon chives
Directions
Create the sauce. Mix together the remoulade with capers and banana peppers.
Mix lettuce and cabbage together.
Smoke short rib for 30 minutes and braise to bring to temp.
Dredge the shrimp in seasoned flour, then eggs, then fish fry mix. Fry the shrimp.
Cut open the bread.
On half put tomato slides, shrimp and drizzle with mornay and top with chives.
On the other half put sauce from step 1, lettuce mix from step 2, short rib and top with chives.
New Orleans Bread Pudding
Ingredients
7 cups French bread, cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes
1/2 cup melted butter
4 large eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups half and half
2 cups milk
For caramel sauce
1/2 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup evaporated milk
Directions
In a large bowl, beat eggs until broken up and blend in the sugars, cinnamon, vanilla, half and half, and the milk.
Cut bread into cubes, add to egg mixture and mix well.
Let stand for 10 minutes to absorb.
Spray 9-by-13-inch pan with vegetable spray.
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Bake the pudding for 50 minutes, checking at the 40-minute mark that it's not getting too brown -- if it is, cover with foil loosely. Bake until pudding is puffy all over and golden.
Remove to cool.
For caramel sauce:
In a pot over medium heat, melt the butter and brown sugar. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat.
Whisk in the salt, vanilla and milk.
The sauce can be made ahead, then warmed in the microwave.
To serve: Cut cooled pudding into squares and top each with hot caramel sauce.
Recipes courtesy of Sodexo Live! at Caesars Superdome.