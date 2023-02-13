To celebrate their win, we're rounding up all the Chiefs gear fans can shop now.
For example, shop a Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LVII shirt from Fanatics, jerseys for the whole family, keychains and sneakers on Amazon, and more.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Name & Number T-Shirt - Red
Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt - Anthracite
Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVII Champions Locker Room 9FIFTY Low Profile Snapback Hat - Cream
Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVII Champions Parade 9FORTY Adjustable Hat - Black
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Women's Super Bowl LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey - Gray
Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Authentic Framed 15" x 17" Super Bowl LVII Champions Road to the Super Bowl Collage
Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVII Champions Parade Cuffed Pom Knit Hat - Heather Gray
FOCO Women's NFL Team Logo Ladies Fashion Low Top Canvas Sneakers Shoes
Price: $19.22 to $45.00 • From: Amazon
NFL Baby-Girls Team Jersey Dress and Diaper Cover
Price: $17.50 to $25.95 • From: Amazon
aminco NFL unisex-adult Nfl Heavyweight Keychain
Price: $7.62 to $18.70 • From: Amazon
Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth Super Bowl LVII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Pullover Hoodie - Anthracite
Kansas City Chiefs Newborn Super Bowl LVII Champions Lockup Bodysuit - Heather Gray
Kansas City Chiefs MOJO Super Bowl LVII Champions Premium Color Trim Backpack - Black
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth Game Jersey - Red