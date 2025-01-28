Popeyes, Don Julio team up for new Championship Lineup Menu with tequila-marinated chicken sandwich
The Super Bowl is synonymous with food and drinks, and one game-day pairing -- wings and tequila -- is getting a pre-game pep talk, thanks to Popeyes and Tequila Don Julio, who have teamed up to serve a brand new limited-time Championship Lineup Menu.
The two brands concocted a new culinary collaboration ahead of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles that will be available for a limited time on Jan. 31.
What's on the new Popeyes, Tequila Don Julio Championship Lineup Menu?
In the Super Bowl LIX host city of New Orleans -- Popeyes' hometown -- this exclusive menu will be available at the newly redesigned flagship restaurant on Canal Street for an extended period from Jan. 31 through game day on Feb. 9, while supplies last.
Customers ages 21 and older will get to try the collaboration, rooted in the vibrant cultures of Louisiana and Mexico, before it heads to New Orleans for Super Bowl weekend.
The star menu item is a Tequila Don Julio Reposado-flavored concha chicken sandwich made with a chicken breast fillet that's marinated in Tequila Don Julio Reposado, then fried in Popeyes crunchy buttermilk breading and topped with a reposado lime slaw, spicy spread and barrel-cured pickle, all sandwiched between a sweet and buttery Mexican concha roll.
The sweet and savory sandwich fuses the flavors of Popeyes fried chicken and the Mexican pastry with a hint of signature agave notes from the tequila.
The limited-time menu will also feature the Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Louisiana Garlic 3-piece Wings and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail.
For other fans eager to try a taste, the one-day-only event will hit menus at select Popeyes restaurants in New York City, Miami, New Orleans and the hometowns of the teams facing off in Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia and Kansas City.
Where is the new Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Championship Lineup Menu available?
The exclusive menu will be available at the newly redesigned flagship restaurant on Canal Street in New Orleans, as well as select locations in the aforementioned cities.
See details on the available locations below.
New York
Times Square - 1530 Broadway, New York, New York, 10036
Madison Square Park - 14 East 23rd Street, New York, New York, 10010
Miami
6800 Red Rd., South Miami, Florida, 33143
New Orleans
621 Canal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70130
Philadelphia
1428 Old York Rd. Abington, Pennsylvania, 19001
Kansas City
9460 Quivira Rd. Lenexa, Kansas, 66215
Popeyes BOGO chicken sandwich Super Bowl deal
For anyone outside of the participating locations serving The Championship Lineup, customers can redeem a buy one get one free Chicken Sandwich a la carte when purchasing Popeyes on UberEats, as well as a $5 code to redeem on Tequila Don Julio from Jan. 29 through Super Bowl Sunday. Promotional terms apply.