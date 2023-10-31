This Halloween, two top chefs have the perfect recipes to transform candy into an even more delicious confection.

Chefs Carla Hall and Richard Blais joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to showcase two desserts that would be a delicious addition to any Halloween festivities.

Halloween candy is displayed for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Ill., Sept. 20, 2020. Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Check out the full recipes and shop for everything you'll need to bake these tasty treats below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Icing and Sour Patch Kids

A tower of Sour Patch cupcakes for Halloween. ABC News

Blais, whose newest cookbook "Plant Forward" written with his wife Jazmin debuts today, used a sweet and sour classic to create a delicious filled cupcake.

Shop the ingredients here.

Ingredients

For the cupcakes

1 1/2 cups (190g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup 1 stick (115g) unsalted butter at room temperature

1 cup (200g) white sugar

2 large eggs at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup (120ml) whole milk

Zest and juice of two medium lemons

For the filling

1/2 cup vanilla pudding homemade or store-bought

8 oz. cream cheese chilled

5 tablespoons (72g) unsalted butter at room temperature

2 3/4 cups powdered sugar sifted

3 teaspoons clear vanilla extract

1/2 cup Sour Patch kids melted

Directions

Oven to 350 degrees F (180 C). Prepare a 12-count muffin pan with nonstick liners and set aside.

In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk to combine and set aside.

Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar together on medium-high speed until creamed, 2-3 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla, scrape down the sides of the bowl, and beat again on medium-high speed until mixture is well-combined.

Add the dry ingredients to the butter-sugar mixture in three batches, beating on low speed after each addition. Mix in the milk, lemon zest and juice and beat again on low speed just until combined.

Divide batter evenly between 12 cupcake liners, and bake for 18-20 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the middle of cupcakes comes out clean. Remove from the oven, allow to cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely before filling and frosting.

To fill the cupcakes, use a small knife to cut a small cone out of the center of each cupcake, making a well about 1-1 1/2 inches deep. Spoon a small amount of filling into the well. If you like, you can slice each cone you removed and replace just the top edge, so the top of the cupcake still has a smooth surface of cake with the filling underneath.

To make the frosting, melt a half cup of sour patch kids in a double boiler. Using a handheld or stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and butter on medium-high for 2-3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add in the powdered sugar and mix on low speed just until incorporated, then increase the speed to medium-high and beat 3-4 minutes, until mixture is smooth and light. Add the vanilla and melted sour patch kids candy and beat again 1-2 minutes. Frost cupcakes as desired.

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of chef Richard Blais.

Chocolate Pound Cake with Tootsie Roll Frosting

A tootsie roll cake for Halloween. ABC News

Shop the ingredients here.

Ingredients

Cake

1 pound unsalted butter, cut into cubes, at room temperature, plus more for the pan

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

6 large eggs, at room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup mini chocolate chips

Frosting

30-36 tootsie rolls (unwrapped and cut into small piece)

3/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup of unsalted butter

1 container of vanilla icing

1 tube of food dye (orange)

Directions

Butter and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt into a large bowl.

Break the eggs into a separate bowl. Beat the butter with both sugars in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment on low speed until blended.

Scrape the bowl, raise the speed to medium, and beat until really creamy.

Scrape the bowl, turn the speed to medium, and add the eggs one at a time, beating really well after each addition. Scrape the bowl, add the vanilla, and beat again on medium speed until well blended.

With the speed on low, gradually add the dry ingredients in thirds, alternating with the buttermilk. Scrape the bowl, add the chocolate chips, and mix just until blended. Pour into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

Put the pan in the center of a cold oven and turn the heat to 325°F. Bake until a tester or skewer comes out clean, about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes, then unmold and let cool completely on the rack.

In a large microwave-safe bowl combine the chopped Tootsie Roll pieces, heavy cream, and unsalted butter.

Microwave the mixture in 15-second intervals, stirring in between, until the Tootsie Rolls are completely melted and the mixture is smooth. This usually takes about 1-2 minutes. (Alternatively, place the ingredients in a medium nonstick saucepan and gradually melt over low heat until smooth.)

Once the mixture is smooth and all the Tootsie Roll pieces have melted, remove it from the microwave or the stove. Allow the filling to cool to a spreadable consistency; it will thicken as it cools. Spread on top of cake. Drizzle on orange icing on top.

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of chef Carla Hall.

More GMA kitchen picks

Amazon Plant Forward: 100 Bold Recipes for a Mostly Healthy Lifestyle $35.99 Amazon Next Level Chef co-star and Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars winner Richard Blais and his wife, Jazmin, deliver 100 bold & stylish recipes that cast veggies in the starring role on your plate. Shop Now

Amazon KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer $449.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon TeamFar 10-inch Stainless Steel Pound Cake Pan with Tube $18.99 Amazon Shop Now

17% off Amazon WHYSKO Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set $23.97

$28.97 Amazon Shop Now

38% off Amazon Ouddy Stainless Steel Whisk Set $7.99

$12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale with LCD Display $12.59 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon CAKETIME 12 Cups Silicone Muffin Pan - Nonstick $7.98

$13.99 Shop Now