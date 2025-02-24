Starbucks is saying goodbye to a handful of complicated or less popular coffee concoctions to simplify menus and speed up customer wait times.
Starbucks confirmed to ABC News that as of March 4, a selection of 13 drinks will be removed from the menu as part of the Seattle-based coffee chain's plan to "get back to Starbucks" and "focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence."
"These items aren't commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are similar to other beverages on the menu," the company stated. "This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.
The company said that "additional beverages and food will exit Starbucks menu throughout the coming months, resulting in a roughly 30% reduction of menu items" by the end of September.
The menu isn't the only thing that's being simplified at Starbucks. Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol announced in a letter to employees on Monday that they will be reducing its corporate and support partner workforce.
"This includes the hard decision to eliminate 1,100 current support partner roles and several hundred additional open and unfilled positions," Niccol's memo read.
This does not affect baristas or in-store teams and comes as part of a restructuring the CEO previously announced in January.
What drinks are being taken off the menu at Starbucks?
Check out the full list of beverages that will be removed, plus recommendations for similar beverages that Starbucks believes customers might enjoy instead.
Iced Matcha Lemonade: We recommend trying the Green Tea Lemonade, which shares similar citrus and grassy notes.
Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino: The Coffee Frappuccino is a great alternative, as it has sweet, roasty coffee notes and can easily be customized to add a shot of espresso or pump of syrup.
Java Chip Frappuccino, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino: Try the Mocha Frappuccino instead as it has bittersweet chocolate notes, and the chocolate bits in the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino give a similar texture as the Java Chip Frappuccino.
Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino: For customers who like the Creme Frappuccino beverages, they might enjoy the creamy vanilla notes of the popular Vanilla Bean Frappuccino which can be customized with flavor, or the Strawberry Frappuccino which has notes of fresh berries and cream.
White Hot Chocolate: The Hot Chocolate can be customized with Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce.
Royal English Breakfast Latte: The London Fog Latte shares similar sweet floral notes.
Honey Almondmilk Flat White: The Flat White can be customized with any non-dairy milk and sweetener of choice.
New spring menu items at Starbucks
The new limited-edition spring menu items will include the return of lavender beverages, plus a new Iced Cherry Chai along with a Jalapeño Chicken Pocket.