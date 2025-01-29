Starbucks is following through on its commitment to get back to its roots, announcing plans to simplify the menu and reintroduce a condiment bar as part of the CEO's turnaround strategy.
As the Seattle-based coffee chain reported its Q1 financial results, chairman Brian Niccol said in a statement, "we're moving quickly to act on the 'Back to Starbucks' efforts and we've seen a positive response."
"We believe this is the fundamental change in strategy needed to solve our underlying issues, restore confidence in our brand and return the business to sustainable, long-term growth," he said.
In their effort to realign its coffee identity, Niccol doubled down on previous remarks about doing away with promotional offers.
"We're relying less on discounts to drive customer traffic and doing more to demonstrate our value," Niccol said in the earnings announcement Tuesday.
Niccol did not specify which menu items could be leaving menus.
A representative for Starbucks confirmed to "GMA" that more information on the simplified menu will be available in the coming months.
In its effort to streamline the food and beverage offerings, Starbucks will look at removing less commonly purchased items or those that can be easily substituted
Starbucks customers who order their drink "for here" can opt to have it served in a ceramic mug, glass or in their clean personal cup -- a system the coffee chain did away with during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers will also be able to get free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea during their visit when enjoying in-store.