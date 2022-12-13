Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry are giving back this holiday season.

The pair hosted their 10th annual Christmas with the Currys on Sunday, for their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which helps children unlock their potential "by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring students have access to a quality education, and providing safe places for all children to play and be active."

The nonprofit hosted a winter wonderland celebration at Oakland Bridge Yard to help 2,000 people, including 500 local kids, in need this holiday season.

Stephen Curry attends Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration at The Bridge Yard on Dec. 11, 2022 in Oakland, Ca.

Chris Helfrich and Stephen Curry attend Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration

Each family was selected from the foundation's partners, including Homies Empowerment, Black Culture Zone, East Oakland Youth Development Center, Community Education Partnerships and Oakland Athletic League.

"The holidays are meant to bring us all together to share in the joy and warmth of each other’s presence," the couple and co-founders of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation said in a statement. "We love our community and realize this time of year comes with anxiety and pressure for parents who are already doing everything they can to make ends meet. Christmas with the Currys is our way of lifting this burden for families in need throughout Oakland and ensuring they are part of a community that makes their season brighter."

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration

The full day of celebrations included ice skating, food trucks, decorating sugar cookies, sledding, snowball fights and meeting Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The Currys said in a joint statement that the day "reminded us how big an impact the gift of giving can make in one family’s life."