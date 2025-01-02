The corporate executive chef for STK Steakhouse, Robert Liberato, joined "Good Morning America" on Thursday to help home cooks elevate their burger game in 2025.
He shared a few pertinent tips for creating the best patty possible, plus recipes including two side dishes to pair with his decadent burger.
Top burger making tips
Best cuts of meat for your burger mix: Chuck and brisket, according to Liberato.
Best cooking method for burgers: Liberato recommends cooking burgers on a flat top for even cooking and creating a beautiful crust for a crispy exterior.
Best time and temperature: When cooking your burgers, Liberato suggests medium, so when the internal temperature hits 145 degrees, which takes about 6 to 7 minutes, depending on your fire.
Best sauces for burgers: His personal favorite is dijonnaise, something social media icon and chef Molly Baz recently launched to viral acclaim, but at STK, Liberato said their special sauce holds a special place in his heart. Read below for the recipe.
Best bun type: "Gotta love a good seeded bun with just the right amount of sweetness," he said. "Brioche is also a soft decadent touch."
Breakfast Wagyu Burger
Serves: 1
Ingredients
1 burger bun
1/3 oz butter
7 oz fresh ground Wagyu beef, formed into a patty
3 slices fresh tomato
2 pieces of Gem lettuce
3 sweet pickles, sliced
1 red onion, sliced
1 1/2 oz special sauce, (usually a combination of mayo, ketchup, pickle relish, Dijon mustard, a little sugar and white vinegar)
1 slice American cheese
2 oz cooked bacon
1 fried egg, over easy
Directions
Open the burger bun, spread with butter and toast the open side.
On the bottom bun, put a small amount of burger sauce, add the lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onion.
Season and sear the beef patty to correct internal temperature of preference -- chef suggests medium or 145 degrees -- and add the American cheese on top to lightly melt it.
Add any of the extra toppings as needed and preferred.
Add the rest of the burger sauce and close the burger (add the topping if needed before closing the burger).
Serve with French fries and ketchup.
Burger cooking temperatures
Rare (125°F/52°C)
• 2–3 minutes per side
• The center will be red and cool.
Medium-rare (135°F/57°C)
• 3–4 minutes per side
• The center will be warm and pink.
Medium (145°F/63°C)
• 4–5 minutes per side
• The center will have a slight pink color.
Medium-well (155°F/68°C)
• 5–6 minutes per side
• The center will be mostly brown with a hint of pink.
Well-done (160°F/71°C)
• 6–7 minutes per side
• The center will be completely brown.
Special sauce
Ingredients
1 1/2 quarts mayonnaise
1 lb ketchup
1 cup sweet pickles, finely chopped
1 cup minced shallots
2 cups chives, finely chopped
Directions
Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl.
Portion and refrigerate.
Mixed Greens Salad
Serves 1
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups mixed baby greens
1/2 ounce shaved carrots
2 1/2 ounces of favorite, preferred dressing, or vinaigrette (below)
1 ounce cherry tomatoes
1/2 ounce radish, shaved
1 teaspoon chives, chopped
Vinaigrette
3 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp sherry vinegar
1 tsp Dijon
1 tsp honey
Directions
For a quick vinaigrette follow the 3 to 1 ratio, 3 parts oil 1 part acid. Add ingredients into a small bowl and whisk to combine or shake using a mason jar with tight fitting lid.
Toss the mixed greens and tomatoes in a large bowl with house dressing and add salt and pepper to taste.
Plate in a cold serving bowl.
Finish with shaved vegetables and fresh chopped chives.
Potato Gratin
Ingredients
15 pounds peeled and sliced Yukon golds
2 qt heavy cream
5 sprigs rosemary
10 sprigs thyme
1/4 cup black peppercorn
4 cups clarified butter
2 cloves garlic smashed
Salt and pepper taste
4 cups grated parmesan cheese
3 bay leaves
Directions
Start off by steeping the rosemary, thyme, garlic, peppercorns, bay leaves and salt in the heavy cream and let reduce slightly strain once reduced.
In a large mixing bowl combine the heavy cream and potatoes.
In a shallow baking pan line the bottom and sides with parchment paper brushed with clarified butter.
Layer potatoes, alternating between a layer with butter and a layer with grated parmesan.
Once you have achieved the desired amount, cover with remaining clarified butter.
Wrap in aluminum foil and steam in the oven for 1 hour and 30 minutes set to 250 degrees when until you can stick a pick through the gratin with no resistance it is done.
Remove from the oven and cover the top of the gratin with parchment paper and place an empty baking dish on top, or place something heavy on top to weigh it down and let set overnight.
Use a torch to heat the bottom and sides of the pan and flip to remove the portion and place on a sheet tray for service.