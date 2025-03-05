Taco Bell is adding a crispy favorite to its 2025 menu!
The company announced at its annual Live Más event on Tuesday that its popular Crispy Chicken Nuggets, first introduced for a limited time in December 2024, will be making a return.
This time, the fan-favorite is getting an upgrade. According to a press release, Taco Bell will also debut Crispy Chicken Burritos and Crispy Chicken Tacos in U.S. and Canadian locations, served alongside Avocado Ranch and Spicy Ranchero Sauce.
Beyond the nuggets, Taco Bell's 2025 lineup includes several new additions such as the Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef, a Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa, a Flamin' Hot Burrito, Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders, a Rolled Poblano Quesadilla, and a Quesocrisp Taco.
"For more than 60 years, Taco Bell has been crafting bold, beautiful flavors that ignite cravings and redefine what's possible," said Liz Matthews, the brand's chief food innovation officer. "Our fans inspire us to push boundaries, break the rules, and explore the limitless potential of flavor. We're not just making food -- we're creating experiences that surprise, delight, and keep people coming back for more."