As fast food chains continue to compete for hungry customers, Taco Bell is pushing the boundaries of what makes crave-worthy new menu items.
The beloved California-based Yum! Brands Mexican-inspired eatery recently opened up the doors to its test kitchen for "Good Morning America," to share a glimpse of what's cooking.
Taco Bell debuted its brand new Cheesy Street Chalupa, which was one of less than 50 newly developed dishes coming out of the test kitchen and onto menus, making the cut out of over 2,000 ideas.
The new street-inspired chalupas are made with a thick, fried shell layered with cheese, filled with either marinated, grilled steak or slow-roasted chicken and fresh cilantro and onions.
Both will be on menus at participating locations for a limited time for $5.49 each.
"It all starts with, 'What's something that's crazy craveable [and] unbelievably, undeniably innovative?' And if you create it, people talk about it," chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery told "GMA."
This summer, Taco Bell has been upping the ante with its innovative twists on some fan-favorite items, like the new Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, filled with an oversized version of the famous cracker in lieu of a tostada shell.
Montgomery said he was hesitant at first, recalling, "I'm not sure if consumers are going to like it," but added, that "consumers loved it."
Taco Bell is also adding a new spin on the turquoise-hued Mountain Dew beverage Baja Blast, utilizing the drink in a dessert.
"This is the Baja Blast gelato," Liz Matthews, chief food innovation officer for Taco Bell, said while showing off the fun riff.