Copycat recipes have long existed for homemade versions of popular restaurant foods like Taco Bell's beloved Crunchwrap Supreme, and now for the first time, the fast food chain is rolling out new Cravings Kits that feature proprietary ingredients essential for recreating the fan-favorite food at home.

Two new Taco Bell Cravings Kits to make the fast food menu items at home. Yum Brands, Kraft Heinz

Taco Bell and Kraft Heinz this week announced two new home cook-friendly versions of the restaurant chain's Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas and Crunchwrap Supremes, which will roll out nationwide, exclusively at Walmart stores and online.

The kits make four servings and boast the brand's unique ingredients, including nacho cheese sauce and taco seasoning for the Crunchwrap, plus flour tortillas and corn tostada shells.

A Crunchwrap Supreme being assembled with the new Taco Bell Cravings Kit. Yum Brands, Kraft Heinz

In a press release Thursday, Taco Bell hailed the Crunchwrap Supreme as a top menu item and "perhaps the most iconic" in the brand's history, noting it has garnered even more attention thanks to viral copycat recipe videos on TikTok with over 50 million views.

According to the brand, the Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla was one of Taco Bell's bestselling menu items in 2023.

The new Taco Bell Cravings Kit for homemade Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas will be available in stores and online at Walmart. Yum Brands, Kraft Heinz

There is still some cooking and assembly required with these kits, so customers will need to add their preferred protein and toppings -- such as shredded lettuce, diced tomato and sour cream -- separately. But it does give potentially picky or more adventurous eaters a chance to customize each dish exactly to their own liking.

The packages include specific cooking and assembly instructions to help cooks achieve the optimal homemade version of both recipes.

The new Taco Bell Cravings Kits will be available in stores and online at Walmart. Yum Brands, Kraft Heinz

The partnership was designed to bring "crave worthy Taco Bell offerings and flavors straight to the grocery aisle," Danielle Coopersmith, associate director of marketing for Taco Bell at Home, said in Thursday's press release. "Grounded in this core mission, our innovation strategy focuses on creating new products inspired by beloved Taco Bell classics that encourage fans to customize their at-home creations and take them to new heights."

The Southern California-based fast food chain appointed Kraft Heinz as its primary manufacturer of Taco Bell's branded retail products in October 2023 and has a ranging portfolio of other at-home Taco Bell goods, like the chain's iconic hot sauces.