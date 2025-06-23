The heat is back in the kitchen for the intense fourth season of "The Bear," as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto and the culinary cast of characters work to chase perfection for their Chicago fine dining restaurant.
What to expect on new season of 'The Bear'
In the official trailer that dropped last month, Carmy, played by Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White, says in a voiceover, "People go to restaurants to be taken care of, to relax, to not have to think about anything else for a minute."
He paces slowly into the kitchen and turns the lights on before palpable pressure from his Uncle Jimmy builds, reminding him he is up against a ticking clock.
"It's hard and it's brutal, and that's what makes it special," Carmy says later over a montage of a perfectly plated dish.
Liza Colón-Zayas, who won her first Emmy Award last year for her portrayal of chef Tina, joined "Good Morning America" on Monday and said her character will continue to evolve in the new season.
"Reckoning," Colón-Zayas said when asked what we can expect from the new episodes. "Everyone -- individually and as the Bear fam -- is gonna have some major reckoning, accountability, and stress. We kind of do that really well. I think people are gonna get more of what they're addicted to."
Tina's transformation was a standout arc in season 3, as viewers got a glimpse of her backstory and watched her step into a larger role in the kitchen.
This season, Colón-Zayas told "GMA" that journey deepens.
"She's come through the other side and is really invested in raising her game and bringing everybody with her. We'll see her take on challenges, face her weaknesses and lean into her courage," she said.
Colón-Zayas said she can relate to nearly every part of Tina's story. "All of it. It's like my life, except in a kitchen," she said. "I know what it feels like to struggle, to feel like your time is up, or that you're no longer needed. To have this reinvention and these blessings? I feel that -- just like Tina."
As fans get ready for another high-octane season, Colón-Zayas described her character's relationship with Carmy as "loving" and "respectful," then laughed, adding, "Every now and then I gotta give him a thank-you."
The full ensemble cast returns for season 4 with Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Abby Elliott as Sugar, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Matty Matheson as Neil, and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Carmy's mom Donna. Behind the scenes, showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo continue to guide the series, alongside culinary producer chef Courtney Storer.
Edebiri and Boyce both co-wrote an episode this time around.
When does The Bear season 4 air?
All 10 episodes will be streaming Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET via FX on Hulu, as well as Hulu on Disney+ globally.
